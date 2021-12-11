ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vehicle in Seymour strikes pedestrians leaving one dead, another injured

By Olivia Perreault, Isabella Gentile
 6 days ago

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — A car in Seymour struck two pedestrians Friday night, leaving the husband dead and wife seriously injured.

The crash occurred just after 6 p.m. on Bank Street in front of Klarides Village shopping center. Officer Dedrick Wilcox was working the traffic detail at Miller-Ward Funeral home and was assisting two pedestrians, later identified as James and Barbara Tamborra, both 81, of Shelton.

Officials said traffic on the westbound side of Bank Street had stopped for the Officer, however, when he tried to stop a vehicle traveling eastbound on Bank Street, it approached them at a high speed and failed to stop, disregarding the Officer’s signals. The Officer was able to move out of the way of the vehicle before being hit, but the car continued forward and struck the couple without stopping.

Both victims were taken to Waterbury area hospitals via Seymour Ambulance. James later died due to his injuries, while Barbara remains in serious condition.

Police said they are looking for a 2014 to 2016 Acura MDX. The vehicle has frontend damage to its driver’s side headlight as well as its hood.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Seymour Police Department accident Reconstruction Team, along with assistance from the SPD Detective Bureau and CSP’s CARS Unit.

If anyone was in the area at the time or knows where this vehicle is located, they are asked to call Seymour Police Department at (203) 881-7601.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

WTNH

WTNH

