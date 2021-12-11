Window washer falls 19 floors to his death in Brooklyn
A window washer fell 19 floors to his death in Brooklyn. It happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday at 135 York Street in Dumbo. Investigators are checking the window washer's equipment. Eyewitness News is told his harness may have broken. The window washer was a 34-year-old man from Harrison, New Jersey. His name has not yet been released. ALSO READ | Husband arrested, missing Long Island mother of 4 found stabbed 20 times
The body of a missing Centereach woman was found in Middle Island and now her husband is under arrest, Sonia Rincón reports.---------- * More Brooklyn news * Send us a news tip * Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts * Follow us on YouTube
Comments / 6