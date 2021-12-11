ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Window washer falls 19 floors to his death in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IJibO_0dJuQghH00

A window washer fell 19 floors to his death in Brooklyn.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday at 135 York Street in Dumbo.

Investigators are checking the window washer's equipment. Eyewitness News is told his harness may have broken.

The window washer was a 34-year-old man from Harrison, New Jersey. His name has not yet been released.

ALSO READ | Husband arrested, missing Long Island mother of 4 found stabbed 20 times

The body of a missing Centereach woman was found in Middle Island and now her husband is under arrest, Sonia Rincón reports.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

*
Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Centereach, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Middle Island, NY
City
Harrison, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washer#Long Island#Accident#Eyewitness News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
79K+
Followers
9K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy