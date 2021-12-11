Monta Ellis discusses origins of tunnel shots, security guard handshake

Steph Curry still captivates the Chase Center crowd with outrageous shots during his pregame warmup routine. During the last homestand, he knocked down a shot from the tunnel of a seating section in the lower bowl.

Curry gets the notoriety for his tunnel shots these days, but it’s been around since his time with Monta Ellis at Oracle Arena. The former Warriors guard Ellis joined 95.7 The Game’s “Steiny & Guru” for an entertaining interview Friday, discussing the 2012 trade that sent him to Milwaukee, his relationship with Steph and more. Listen to the full interview below:

Ellis discussed the origins of the tunnel shots, saying assistant coaches like Rico Hines used to challenge him.

“I made it within the first seven shots, eight shots,” Ellis said. “We were just playing around and it just happened. I just made it my thing.”

Ellis also discussed his quick-hitting handshake with a security guard after knocking down a tunnel shot, a moment that has been crystallized in internet history with a memorable GIF.

“What people don’t understand is that is my first cousin,” Ellis said. “That was a greeting we do since we were a kid. It was just natural. I never even thought about it. But everybody don’t know that’s my first cousin.”

It’s kinda like knowing the truth about Santa Claus when it comes to the security guard being his cousin – that would have been cool if they just struck up something during his time in Oakland. But, hey, still a cool lil’ tidbit from Monta, who remains a beloved part of the dark days of Dubs history.