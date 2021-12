One of the great things about living in Louisiana is being able to enjoy the outdoors for much longer than our neighbors to the north. I imagine that it isn't as fun to play on a swing set if you're worried you might freeze to it. Not that it doesn't get cold here, but families in our neck of the woods enjoy places like Bossier City's incredible Field of Dreams Park well into December while kids in Minnesota are presumably cutting wood for the long winter or building an igloo.

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO