ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Year in Review: The defining faces, places & stories we’ll remember from 2021

By Addy Pratt
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 3 days ago

It’s been another history-making, record-breaking, earth-shaking year here in the Emerald City. It feels like just yesterday we shared our 2020 time capsule blog with you all, and we can’t quite believe it’s time to do it all again! We’ve gathered our most important – and most loved stories – of the year all in one round-up to reflect on Seattle’s biggest challenges and greatest accomplishments, and use all we’ve learned this year to make the city an even better place for us all.

This story gave us wings (and claws, beaks, really cute snouts)

Four-legged, flippered, or feathered, every senior citizen at Woodland Park Zoo gets fin-omenal care. Rabbits reset with acupuncture, penguins pep up after physical therapy, and orangutans swing through ADA-compliant habitats thanks to treatments and innovations often used on humans! We revisit this CityStream story regularly for instructions on how we can age with style.

Massive Monkees taught us some sweet moves

World champion breakdance crew Massive Monkees lost their Chinatown International District studio in the midst of the pandemic, but this summer they found a new dance floor: Jefferson Park. Seattle Parks and Recreation awarded them a Welcome Back Seattle grant to teach free lessons to anyone and everyone, and uplift the community with hip hop culture.

Locally grown fiction swept the Seattle literary scene

Author Daniel James Brown of “The Boys in the Boat” fame joined Book Lust host Nancy Pearl to discuss his latest work: “Facing the Mountain – A True Story of Japanese American Heroes in World War II.” The book follows four Japanese American families during World War II. Brown says his inspiration came from conversations with Tom Ikeda of Densho, the Seattle-based nonprofit that collects oral histories of Japanese Americans incarcerated during World War II.

We met the Seattleite who designed the World Trade Center

Did you know a Garfield High School and University of Washington graduate designed the World Trade Center? It’s true! Seattle native Minoru Yamasaki’s most famous work may have been in New York, but he also gave his hometown the United States Science Pavilion for the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair, the Rainier Tower, and more! Round of applause, please.

New light rail stations Link Seattle neighborhoods

Have you traveled the 4.3 miles of new Link light rail zipping through the north part of the city? New stations at Northgate, Roosevelt, and U District put Sound Transit on track to triple the length of the region’s light rail system to 62 miles by 2024, and allow Seattlites to commute and explore the city more quickly, cheaply, and with a lower environmental impact.

Local artist refused to let racism win

Sound Transit commissioned artist Lauren Iida to create a 120-foot temporary mural for the Federal Way Link Extension, but vandals quickly slashed through the faces she artistically created of her Japanese American relatives who were incarcerated during World War II. Rather than let the mural deteriorate or replace it without comment, Iida drew attention to the damage, and transformed using a technique inspired by the Japanese art of Kintsugi, which Iida says takes a broken thing, accepts it, and makes it into something new.

Phnom Penh Noodle House made a joyful (and delicious) return

Phnom Penh Noodle House founder Sam Ung survived the killing fields of the Cambodian Khmer Rouge regime before escaping to the United States. He turned the local institution over to his daughters in 2013, but after a family tragedy struck five years later, the restaurant closed, but their story wasn’t over. The restaurant was so deeply missed that patrons and the city rallied to bring it back during the pandemic. If that’s not love, we don’t know what is.

Stephanie Anne Johnson & The Hidogs gave us something to sing about

Do you ever hear a number that puts you straight into your feels? Stephanie Anne Johnson & The Hidogs performance of “Never No More” on Art Zone with Nancy Guppy does just that. The band’s soulful sound is blowing up in the Pacific Northwest and beyond. If you haven’t already, click the link to see (hear?) why.

We set up the nation’s largest civilian-led vaccination site

The Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for emergency use for adults almost exactly one year ago today, on Dec. 11, 2020. Three months later, on March 10, 2021, Seattle opened the largest civilian-led mass vaccination site in the country. The Lumen Field event marked a major turning point in the pandemic and a relief to individuals and our healthcare system. Governor Jay Inslee would later announce that most Washington state employees, on-site contractors, and volunteers must be vaccinated against COVID-19 to continue working.

State and city leadership extended the eviction moratorium

“If it wasn’t for the eviction moratorium, I would have been homeless.” In mid-March, Governor Jay Inslee and Seattle leaders extended the eviction moratorium through the end of June. While the extension was a weight off the shoulders of many renters, it posed questions about support for landlords who were also struggling and the future of homelessness in the region.

Six out of 10 Washington state congress members are women

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Progressive Caucus, and Rep. Suzan DelBene, chair of the New Democrat Coalition, joined Civic Cocktail host Joni Balter for a discussion about the efforts at the federal level to address the needs of the American public. We also learned that six out of 10 of our state’s congress members are women, half of those six are women of color, and the Democratic Party is encouraging even more to run for office.

We tried to chill

This summer brought a sweltering reminder of our climate crisis, and folks across the Northwest did their best to beat the heat. Seattle experienced its hottest day in recorded history on June 28 when temperatures reached 108 degrees, one of three consecutive 100+ degree days. Before that week, the city had only had three triple-digit days ever. Parts of Oregon and Washington broke their own records, reaching nearly 120, and raising questions about how to protect our most vulnerable neighbors and alter infrastructure to meet a changing climate.

We voted our way through a crazy political year

Civic-minded Seattlites (here’s looking at you) didn’t just make tough decisions when it came to top local positions in the General Election, some also had a say in the first-ever recall vote of a city council member in Seattle’s history. Voters chose former Seattle City Council President Bruce Harrell as mayor and decided whether to recall councilmember Kshama Sawant in early December.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Seattle, Washington

Coloring a Community Vision of Seattle’s Water Future

Seattle Public Utilities has been listening to our community’s values and goals for long-term resiliency, racial and environmental justice, and personal and community well-being. It’s all part of Shape Our Water, our ongoing effort to plan for equitable and environmentally sound drainage and wastewater investments that will help take...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Litter Doesn’t Have to Look Trashy

With a new year approaching it only seems fitting that Seattle start 2022 with new attractive Garbage and Recycling cans. After all, we do live in one of the most scenic and beautiful places around so why shouldn’t our litter cans reflect that beauty?. Look for these cans first...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

AMAZON ANNOUNCES MAJOR GIFT TO HELP COMPLETE 20-ACRE WATERFRONT PARK AND RECONNECT SEATTLE TO THE SALISH SEA

Amazon’s support of Friends of Waterfront Seattle recognizes crucial role of Waterfront Park in renewing the civic and cultural life of the City of Seattle. SEATTLE (December 9, 2021)—Friends of Waterfront Seattle announced a major philanthropic gift of $5 million from Amazon to support the construction of the 20-acre Waterfront Park along Seattle’s central shoreline, which will be completed in 2024. Amazon had already provided $7 million toward construction of the park through its participation in the downtown Waterfront LID, established as part of the overall funding plan for the new park.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Histories: A Brief History of Block 17 in Pioneer Square

Historic preservation in Seattle begins with community. The Seattle Histories storytelling project highlights the places, people, and events that have shaped the history of Seattle’s communities. These stories, told by community members, emphasize experiences and narratives that may have been overlooked or misrepresented in our city. In The Before.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
State
Oregon State
Seattle, Washington

With Increased Demand for COVID-19 Boosters, Mayor Durkan and Partners Announce Expanded Hours at Amazon South Lake Union Clinic

Following the launches of the City’s three clinics in South Lake Union, West Seattle, and Rainier Beach, Mayor Jenny A. Durkan and community partners announced extended hours for the South Lake Union clinic at the Amazon Meeting Center. Today’s announcement follows the news that the CDC is now recommending boosters for every individual age 18 and older to help protect against the Omicron variant.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Regional Gun Violence Prevention Leadership Advisory Group

Gun violence is a public health crisis that affects the entire region. Taking a public health approach to addressing gun violence can address root causes and improve community safety for all people involved. BIPOC communities are more impacted by gun violence. This is a critically important equity element to center our work.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

(spot)Light: Jean Greagor, Senior Real Property Agent

Tell us about your role: I work with the Engineering, Environmental, Accounting, and Legal groups in City Light and external individuals, companies, nonprofits, cities, counties, the state — just about everyone! Many customers lease City Light property, or sometimes we need to acquire new property rights for different projects.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suzan Delbene
Person
Pramila Jayapal
Person
Kshama Sawant
Person
Bruce Harrell
Person
Minoru Yamasaki
Seattle, Washington

Still Essential: Free Art to Celebrate Water and Light Stewards, Grocery Workers, and More

As the second year of the pandemic comes to a close and the holidays approach, we’ve all gotten ever clearer about what is essential: the warmth of home. The simple pleasure of being able to turn on the lights, fire up the stove, and cook a delicious meal. The pandemic has taught us that predictability is a luxury — and is one that isn’t borne alone.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Statement from Family of Senator George Fleming and Officials on the Passing of Groundbreaking State Senator and Beloved UW Husky Hall of Famer

Seattle (December 8, 2021) – The family of Senator George Fleming and officials from across the state mourned the passing of a groundbreaking state senator, civic leader, and an accomplished football player. “It is with great sadness that we announce that former Washington State Senator George Fleming passed away...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Office of Economic Development Launches Seattle Restored, Matching Local Small Businesses and Artists with Vacant Downtown Storefront

The Seattle Office of Economic Development is partnering with Seattle Good Business Network and Shunpike to match 25 vacant downtown Seattle storefronts with pop-up shops and art installations. These projects will benefit neighborhoods, small businesses, artists and property owners by creating vibrant and engaging streetscapes that encourage the public to visit downtown Seattle, support local businesses and support local artists—particularly Black, Indigenous, and other entrepreneurs and artists of color. This program is funded by the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (CLFR) established under the American Rescue Plan.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

803
Followers
1K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy