ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kim Kardashian files to expedite split from 'Ye'

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37o3cQ_0dJuQDIK00

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Kim Kardashian West's thus-far-amicable marital split from Kanye West — the rapper now formally known only as "Ye" — could
soon move into high gear.

According to the website TMZ , the entrepreneur and television personality filed court papers Friday asking a judge expedite her divorce from Ye by declaring her legally single, basically allowing the actual divorce to become final while leaving child custody and property matters to be resolved later.

The court papers were not yet officially on file in Los Angeles Superior Court as of late Friday afternoon. But TMZ reported that the papers include a request by the reality TV mainstay to have her name legally restored to simply Kim Kardashian, without the "West."

The timing of the filing was notable, coming the day after Kim Kardashian escorted two of the couple's four kids to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where Ye performed at the "Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert."

According to various reports from the concert, Ye took advantage of having his estranged wife in the audience, ad-libbing a line during his song "Runaway" to make a plea for reconciliation, saying, "I need you to run
right back to me, more specifically Kimberly."

Such a reconciliation appears increasingly unlikely, with Kardashian seen repeatedly in recent weeks arm-in-arm with "Saturday Night Live" cast
member Pete Davidson.

Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye in February. The couple have been married since mid-2014. The divorce will be the third for Kardashian, but the first for Ye.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Confirm Their Rumoured Relationship: Report

For the past few weeks, the world has been eagerly waiting to find out if Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are, in fact, dating, or if they were just participating in a fun little fling. The two stars have run in the same circle for awhile now, and first got close while KKW was hosting Saturday Night Live.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Files To Be Legally Single & Drop ‘West’ From Last Name Amid Kanye Divorce

Kim Kardashian filed docs to become a legally single woman, and has also asked to drop ‘West’ from her name. Kim Kardashian, 41, has taken one step further in her divorce from Kanye West, 44. The SKIMS founder filed papers to make her officially single on Friday, Dec. 10 as reported by TMZ. Kim, who has used the KKW initials in various brands like her makeup and fragrance lines, has also asked to drop ‘West’ from her surname, per the documents the outlet reports they’ve obtained — restoring her legal name to Kimberly Noel Kardashian. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for Kim Kardashian.
HIDDEN HILLS, CA
Fox News

Kim Kardashian files to be legally single hours after Kanye West asks to reconcile during performance: report

Kanye West doesn’t want Kim Kardashian to "Runaway" anymore – and is once again pleading with his estranged wife for reconciliation. The rapper-producer, 44, said as much during the "Free Larry Hoover" benefit concert on Thursday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. At the show, he named the reality star while he dedicated the single from "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy" to Kardashian, 41.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Kim Kardashian livid as daughter North West gives live tour of family home on TikTok

Kim Kardashian was left furious after daughter North West walked in on her laying in bed while the youngster was giving a live TikTok tour of the family home. It was kind of her own fault after reality TV star and avid social media user Kim, 41, launched a joint TikTok account two weeks ago with the eldest of her four children whom she shares with rapper ex Kanye West, 44.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kanye
OK! Magazine

Pete Davidson Is 'Happy' If Kim Kardashian Is Happy After The Reality Star Files To Become Legally Single, 'It Has No Bearing On Them Or Their Relationship,' Source Spills

After Kim Kardashian reportedly filed to be legally single, fans have been wondering where Pete Davidson stands on the matter. As previously reported by OK!, the reality star is said to have filed legal documents on Friday, December 10, to become officially single and for her maiden name to be restored.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Wild Christmas Decorations — Including a Stocking for Estranged Husband Kanye West

A very classy Christmas. Kim Kardashian showed off how she decked out her home for the holidays — and revealed a festive nod to her estranged husband, Kanye West. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, gave her followers a tour of her fully decorated abode on Sunday, December 12, via the TikTok account she shares with daughter North, 8.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Tmz#Knx News
E! News

How Kanye "Ye" West Felt About Kim Kardashian and Kids Supporting Him at Drake Show

Watch: How Kanye "Ye" West Feels About Kim's Support at LA Concert. Despite their split, Kim Kardashian showed up to support her ex Kanye West at his latest concert. On Thursday, Dec. 9, Ye and Drake put their years-long feud aside for their "Free Larry Hoover" benefit concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kim attended with her and Kanye's two eldest kids, North West, 8, and Saint West, 6, their cousin Mason Disick, 11, Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend and NBA star Devin Booker, and mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Kim Kardashian Praises Kanye "Ye" West for Introducing Her to the Fashion World at 2021 PCAs

Watch: Kim Kardashian Thanks Kanye "Ye" West at 2021 PCAs. Kim Kardashian is undoubtedly a style legend. And now she's got the award to prove it!. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum made a wildly fabulous splash at the 2021 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Of course, fans of the reality TV personality wouldn't have expected anything less, especially since she's this year's Fashion Icon Award recipient.
BEAUTY & FASHION
iheart.com

Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Reunite Amid Split For Virgil Abloh Farewell

Virgil Abloh's first posthumous show was star studded event, full of magical moments for the culture -- and no cultural moment would be complete without Kim Kardashian and Kanye West being in the mix. On Tuesday, the estranged couple reunited and posed with their 8-year old, eldest child North West at Abloh's farewell show for his spring/summer 2022 menswear collection for Louis Vuitton.
CELEBRITIES
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy