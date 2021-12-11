Kim Kardashian files to expedite split from 'Ye'

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Kim Kardashian West's thus-far-amicable marital split from Kanye West — the rapper now formally known only as "Ye" — could

soon move into high gear.

According to the website TMZ , the entrepreneur and television personality filed court papers Friday asking a judge expedite her divorce from Ye by declaring her legally single, basically allowing the actual divorce to become final while leaving child custody and property matters to be resolved later.

The court papers were not yet officially on file in Los Angeles Superior Court as of late Friday afternoon. But TMZ reported that the papers include a request by the reality TV mainstay to have her name legally restored to simply Kim Kardashian, without the "West."

The timing of the filing was notable, coming the day after Kim Kardashian escorted two of the couple's four kids to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where Ye performed at the "Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert."

According to various reports from the concert, Ye took advantage of having his estranged wife in the audience, ad-libbing a line during his song "Runaway" to make a plea for reconciliation, saying, "I need you to run

right back to me, more specifically Kimberly."

Such a reconciliation appears increasingly unlikely, with Kardashian seen repeatedly in recent weeks arm-in-arm with "Saturday Night Live" cast

member Pete Davidson.

Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye in February. The couple have been married since mid-2014. The divorce will be the third for Kardashian, but the first for Ye.

