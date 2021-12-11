ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Sheriff: Alec Baldwin discharged prop gun on movie set that killed 1, injured another

By Jami Seymore, KRQE Staff
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office says Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that killed the photography director and wounded the director while filming near Santa Fe Thursday afternoon. Halyna Hutchins, 42-year-old photography director, was airlifted to the University of New Mexico hospital Thursday where she died due to her injuries. Deputies say the other person shot, director Joel Souza 48, was taken to the Christus St. Vincent in Santa Fe and is receiving treatment.

The shooting happened at Bonanza Creek Ranch where the movie ‘Rust’ starring Alec Baldwin is being filmed.

A spokesperson for Rust movie productions told Deadline , the incident on set was an accident involving the misfire of a prop gun. KRQE News 13 spoke with someone who works in the movie industry who deals directly with prop weapons on sets. While not speculating on what happened, he says prop guns are supposed to have a collar and plug and live ammo is never present on a movie set.

As of right now, no charges have been filed. The investigation remains open and active as detectives interview witnesses. KRQE News 13 reached out to the family who operates the movie ranch as well as Baldwin’s publicist but has not heard back.

Alec Baldwin released the following statement on Twitter Friday:

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Alec Baldwin

