Mecum Is Selling 10 of the Most Sought-After Corvettes Ever Offered to the Public

The contenders for the 2022 MotorTrend Truck of the Year award, which is to say the trucks that put up a valiant fight but didn't make the finalist round. Now we present those that did make the cut. That's right, one of these four trucks took home the Golden Calipers—and after the dust had settled among the judges, it turned out the winner was crowned by just one vote. One reason the contest was tight: All four represent something new (or at least long missing) in the truck segment. The GMC Hummer EV Pickup and the Rivian R1T sit on the bleeding edge of what a vehicle with a bed can be, bringing personality, luxury, and most significantly, fully electric powertrains to the arena. They're the first mainstream electric pickups to go on sale. Our other finalists, the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz, prove that good trucks needn't be behemoths, needn't be virtually impossible to park or own in a city, and needn't force you to pack a stepladder simply to reach into the bed. Each of these pairs seem like natural rivals—and indeed they are—but at a MotorTrend Of The Year event, no competitor is judged against any another; they instead face off against our six criteria. Read on for our reviews of each truck from this year's competition, and come back on Monday, December 13 to find out which one took home the trophy.

