WFLA Kindness Day: Hundreds help give back to Tampa Bay charities

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — WFLA celebrated its annual Kindness Day event on Friday – and it was another successful year of giving back to the community!

The 13th annual Kindness Day ran from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday in the News Channel 8 visitor parking lot. During that time, more than 750 cars passed through the parking lot to donate.

Kindness Day supports five Tampa Bay keystone charities – Feeding Tampa Bay , OneBlood, Toys for Tots, Hillsborough Education Foundation and the Tampa Rough Riders .

More than 2,800 Teddy bears were collected Friday for the Rough Riders. Teddy bears can still be donated now through Dec. 20 in the annual “John Winter Teddy Bear Roundup.”

A total of 22 pallets were collected for Feeding Tampa Bay – which will provide 29,421 meals for the community.

Toys for Tots filled up two trucks, totaling more than 11,000 toys.

OneBlood received more than 34 collections, which will help save or sustain 102 lives.

And the Hillsborough County Education Foundation collected more than 1,000 pounds of core school supplies. Those supplies will help continue to support the highest need schools in our area that serve nearly 100,000 students a year.

Thank you, Tampa Bay!

