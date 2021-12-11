ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Canadian ISIS propagandist pleads guilty in U.S. federal court

By Rachel Weiner
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Canadian propagandist for the Islamic State, hunted by international authorities for years, pleaded guilty in Alexandria, Va., federal court to terrorism charges only two months after being brought to the United States for prosecution. The case is an unusual one in that Mohammed Khalifa, 38, is not from...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 3

Related
Shore News Network

Leading ISIS Media Figure and Foreign Fighter Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Provide Material Support to Terrorist Organization Resulting in Death

A Saudi-born Canadian citizen pleaded guilty today to conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization (ISIS), resulting in death. According to court documents, Mohammed Khalifa, aka Abu Ridwan Al-Kanadi and Abu Muthanna Al-Muhajir, 38, served in prominent roles within ISIS starting in 2013 and continuing until his capture by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in January 2019, following a firefight between ISIS fighters and the SDF. In addition to serving as a fighter and executing two Syrian soldiers on behalf of ISIS, Khalifa served as a lead translator in ISIS’s propaganda production and the English-speaking narrator on multiple ISIS videos.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Canadian pleads guilty to narrating Islamic State videos

A Canadian jihadist who fought for the Islamic State (IS) group and narrated violent propaganda videos pleaded guilty in a US court Friday, the Justice Department announced.  "Khalifa provided the narration and translation for approximately 15 videos created and distributed by ISIS," the Justice Department statement said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bashar Al Assad
americanmilitarynews.com

4,100 Russians arrested trying to illegally enter US from Mexico this year

About 4,100 Russian nationals were stopped at the U.S. southern border in the 2021 fiscal year, up from fewer than 500 the year before in the 2020 fiscal year. Those 4,100 Russian nationals were among 1.7 million people that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents encountered at the border this past year, according to CBP data released last month and first reported by the Washington Examiner.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isis#Canadian#Federal Court#The Islamic State#Fbi#Islamic#American#Muslim#Al Qaeda#Westerners#Mujahideen
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Civilian deaths mounted as secret U.S. unit pounded Islamic State group

A single top-secret American strike cell launched tens of thousands of bombs and missiles against the Islamic State group in Syria, but in the process of hammering a vicious enemy, the shadowy force sidestepped safeguards and repeatedly killed civilians, according to multiple current and former military and intelligence officials. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Egypt
Country
Saudi Arabia
kurv.com

The AP Interview: General Says US Troops To Remain In Iraq

(AP) — The top U.S. commander for the Middle East says the U.S. will keep the current 2,500 troops in Iraq for the foreseeable future, despite their shift to a non-combat role, and they will still provide air support and other military support for Iraq’s continuing fight against the Islamic State.
MILITARY
WOLF

Man guilty of threatening federal and circuit court judges

PA - (WOLF) — A Harrisburg man was found guilty last week of threatening federal and state judges. U.S. Attorney William J. Ihlenfeld, II announced that after a three-day trial, Keith Thomas Dougherty, 66, was found guilty of one count of mailing threatening communications and two counts of interstate communication with threat to injure.
HARRISBURG, PA
AFP

Thousands of Salvadorans protest against corruption

Thousands of people protested Sunday in El Salvador's capital against corruption and what they see as a drift towards authoritarianism, days after the United States announced sanctions against a close aide of President Nayib Bukele. Bukele has drawn criticism for  making bitcoin legal tender in the country, suggesting the volatile cryptocurrency will help revitalize its struggling economy, and for legal reforms which critics say are attacks on the independence of the country's judiciary. "As a country, we have had enough of the way public officials abuse state resources, which belong to the people," lawyer Eduardo Alvarenga, 37, told AFP during the demonstration, as he carried a sign calling for an end to corruption.. Current and former judges took part in the protest, calling for respect for the separation of powers after Congress -- which is dominated by the ruling party -- dismissed all judges of the Supreme Court's constitutional chamber and judges over the age of 60.
ADVOCACY
cityxtramagazine.com

Sen. Lindsey Graham Said Republicans Were 'Shot In The Back' Over McConnell's Debt-Limit Deal And Warned His Colleagues Of Trump's Fury

Sen. Lindsey Graham on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on GOP congressional leaders, saying at a closed-door party lunch that they'd put Republicans in a position to get "shot in the back" over a deal with Democrats to raise the debt ceiling, The Hill reported. Congress is doing procedural jujitsu...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy