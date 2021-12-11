ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

WATCH: Eau Claire police officer breakdances to stay warm

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
It is winter in Wisconsin and one of the most effective ways to stay warm in any situation is layering your clothes.

However, one police officer in Eau Claire has a few other tricks and flips to stay warm this winter! Breakdancing.

"A peak into how some of our officers plan to stay warm during the big snowstorm forecasted for tonight," Eau Claire Police tweeted on Friday.

Eau Claire police are urging drivers to slow down and avoid unnecessary travel ahead of Friday's snowstorm.

WATCH this officer's moves below:

The cold front arrives by Saturday morning and the wind shifts to the NW at 30 to 45 mph. Most of SE WI will get less than 1" of snow by noon Saturday. Fond du Lac, Dodge and Sheboygan counties could see 2" of snow. Central and northern WI still look to be getting 8-12" of heavy wet snow. Saturday afternoon is sunny, gusty and cold with temps in the 30s and wind chills in the teens.

Winter Storm Warning

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

