NBA

Heat to face Bulls, each with rosters in flux

milwaukeesun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFew teams, if any, are better at discovering hidden NBA gems than the Miami Heat, who have nine players expected to face the visiting Chicago Bulls on Saturday night that did not come from the first round of the draft. Seven of them were never drafted at all. Five...

www.milwaukeesun.com

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bulls at Heat: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Saturday

Lonzo Ball and the Chicago Bulls visit the Miami Heat on Saturday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. Both the Bulls and Heat will be playing considerably short-handed on Saturday. The Bulls have lost five players, including DeMar DeRozan, to health and safety protocol, while the Heat are missing stars Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler.
NBA
State
Nevada State
Daily Herald

Dosunmu, newcomer Johnson join Bulls' lengthy protocols list

Two more Bulls players entered health and safety protocols on Saturday, bringing the total to seven players sidelined. Rookie guard Ayo Dosunmu and newcomer Stanley Johnson joined protocols and are unavailable for Saturday's game in Miami. Meanwhile, the Bulls removed the injury designation from forward Alex Caruso (hamstring) and he is listed as available to play.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Bulls’ Ayo Dosunmu, Stanley Johnson Enter Protocols

The Bulls‘ COVID-19 outbreak continues with Ayo Dosunmu and Stanley Johnson both being placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, writes Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago. They are the sixth and seventh Chicago players to enter the protocols, along with Coby White, Javonte Green, DeMar DeRozan,...
NBA
NBA

Keys To The Game: Bulls at Heat (12.11.21)

The short-handed Chicago Bulls look to get a bounce-back win this weekend when they take on the also short-handed Miami Heat. Miami will be without Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Markieff Morris on Saturday. This obviously takes away quite a bit of scoring production from Miami's lineup. But with Chicago...
NBA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Bulls' active roster at 10 vs Heat due to safety protocols

MIAMI (AP) — The Bulls will be without Ayo Dosunmu and Stanley Johnson for Saturday’s game against the Miami Heat after the guards were placed on health and safety protocols, reducing Chicago’s active roster to 10 players. Johnson signed a 10-day contract on Thursday after the club...
NBA
hawaiitelegraph.com

Heat too much for shorthanded Bulls, 118-92

Duncan Robinson scored a season-high 26 points and Kyle Lowry added a game-high 14 assists to lead the host Miami Heat to a 118-92 win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night. Robinson also played in his 174th consecutive regular-season game, tying the franchise record set by Glen Rice from...
NBA
#Covid
Chicago Sun-Times

Undermanned Bulls get blown out by Heat

MIAMI — It was all hands on deck Saturday. Well, at least the ones that were healthy and well-sanitized. Unfortunately for the Bulls, there were several key unexpected no-shows. Down seven players after guard Ayo Dosunmu and forward Stanley Johnson became the latest Bulls to go into the NBA’s...
NBA
SportsGrid

Heat Will be Shorthanded Against Bulls Saturday Night

Minutes will be up for grabs when the Miami Heat take on the Chicago Bulls. Heat Insider Ira Winderman confirmed that Miami would be without Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Markieff Morris, Caleb Martin, and Victor Oladipo on Saturday night. The Heat are down two starters; Adebayo hasn’t played since November...
NBA
NBC Chicago

10 Observations: Vučević'S Struggles Persist as Heat Rout Bulls

10 observations: Vučević struggles as Heat rout Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls entered Saturday missing eight players – seven due to health and safety protocols, and one, in Patrick Williams, due to long-term injury rehab. The Miami Heat, meanwhile, were without Jimmy...
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Bulls' Zach LaVine Reportedly 'Entered into COVID Protocols' Following Loss to Heat

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine has reportedly entered COVID-19 protocols, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. LaVine is averaging 26.0 points per game on 49.0 percent shooting (39.1 percent from three-point range), as well as 5.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He is coming off a 33-point effort in Saturday's loss to the Miami Heat, including seven made three-pointers.
NBA
Hot Hot Hoops

GAME PREVIEW: Heat close 3-game homestand against Bulls

The Miami Heat (15-11) complete their three-game homestand at the FTX Arena with tonight’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls (17-9). This is the second matchup between two of the top teams in the East this season, with Miami emerging victorious on the road 107-104 on November 27 with Gabe Vincent leading his team with 20 points off the bench. He scored 16 points in the fourth quarter alone, helping to give the team a boost without Tyler Herro. Kyle Lowry also contributed 19 points and Jimmy Butler scored 18 against his former team. DeMar DeRozan (who is out for tonight’s game) led the Bulls with 28 points, while Alex Caruso (who is day-to-day with a hamstring issue) contributed 22.
NBA

