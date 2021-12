For more than a decade, the A&E series Hoarders has given the world a glimpse into the lives of people suffering from compulsive hoarding disorder. While some people may have thought being a hoarder simply meant living with a little more clutter than usual, the series has shown that isn’t the case at all. Hoarders struggle to get rid of everything – often including trash and bodily waste. As a result, many of these people find themselves living in complete squalor. While all of the episodes of Hoarders are pretty shocking, some of them have definitely been more unbelievable than others. Keep reading to see our list of the 10 most shocking episodes of Hoarders.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO