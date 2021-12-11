Grinch destroys Christmas Decor in Fort Myers neighborhood

At least 5 homes had their outdoor decorations tapered within Fort Myers this week.

Someone was caught on video tackling an Olaf blowup. He stabbed the display and left a hole.

Cass, who lives in the home said he and his wife woke up to the sound of a loud thud and thought their mailbox fell over. They said this is the first time anything like this has happened.

“I mean, there were tears shed they are under 6 years old. Come on, guys,” said Cass.

At another home, a 15-foot Santa got slashed, and there were reindeer figures destroyed in the Whiskey Creek neighborhood.