Los Angeles Unified School District Appears On Brink Of Delaying Student Vaccination Mandate

By Bruce Haring
 3 days ago
The Los Angeles Unified School District appears poised to withdraw its student vaccination mandate for the spring semester.

Legal actions, angry parent activist group protests, and the prospect of an already shaky online schooling system being inundated with an estimated 30,000 unvaccinated students has put pressure on the school board to hold off.

Originally, the LAUSD board said that students age 12 and over who were not vaccinated would not be allowed on campuses as of Jan. 10, the end of winter break. Today, a note circulating from interim Supt. Megan Reilly said a hearing would be held Dec. 14 to determine whether enforcement of the January deadline would be suspended until fall of 2022, the start of the next school year.

Unvaccinated students would be placed in the independent study program City of Angels if the mandate holds.

In the statement from Reilly, she claimed 86.5% of students are in vaccination compliance. That includes those who have been inoculated, obtained a medical exemption, or have qualified for a deadline extension because of extenuating circumstances.

“Los Angeles Unified applauds the 86.52% of students aged 12 and older and their families who are in compliance with the vaccine mandate, and the many other families who are still in the process of adding their vaccine records to the system,” Reilly said. “This is a major milestone, and there’s still more time to get vaccinated!”

If the push-back on the mandate is adopted, unvaccinated students would still undergo a weekly test. The district was scaling back that program, but now will have to reverse course.

Almost 500 school district employees lost their jobs this week because they didn’t comply with a vaccine mandate.

A new schools superintendent is negotiating a contract and will likely be involved in the final call on the fall semester. Alberto M. Carvalho is coming from the Miami-Dade County Public Schools in Florida, a state which is largely free of mandates.

Schools in Florida have been restricted by state govenment from creating vaccine requirements or mask mandates. But free vaccines have been made available for public school students age 5 and over that have parental consent to be inoculated.

