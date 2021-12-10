Clearwater police: Manslaughter suspect threw man off boat during argument

Shane Dugan, 29, was arrested on a manslaughter charge in connection to the death of 48-year-old Lonnie Wilson. Detectives said Dugan threw Wilson off a boat after an argument. [ Courtesy of Pinellas County Sheriff's Office ]

Authorities have arrested a 29-year-old man on a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of a man whose body was found about 1½ miles from shore in the Gulf of Mexico on Dec. 4, according to a Clearwater Police Department news release.

Detectives say Shane Dugan and 48-year-old Lonnie Wilson were on a boat when they got into an argument Dec. 3, and Dugan threw Wilson off the boat and into the intercoastal waterway near Clearwater Pass.

Wilson’s body was found around 4 p.m. the next day in the water near Sand Key Park.

Dugan was booked into the Pinellas County Jail Friday afternoon and is being held on a $20,000 bond.

