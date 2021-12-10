ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater police: Manslaughter suspect threw man off boat during argument

By Natalie Weber
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
Shane Dugan, 29, was arrested on a manslaughter charge in connection to the death of 48-year-old Lonnie Wilson. Detectives said Dugan threw Wilson off a boat after an argument. [ Courtesy of Pinellas County Sheriff's Office ]

Authorities have arrested a 29-year-old man on a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of a man whose body was found about 1½ miles from shore in the Gulf of Mexico on Dec. 4, according to a Clearwater Police Department news release.

Detectives say Shane Dugan and 48-year-old Lonnie Wilson were on a boat when they got into an argument Dec. 3, and Dugan threw Wilson off the boat and into the intercoastal waterway near Clearwater Pass.

Wilson’s body was found around 4 p.m. the next day in the water near Sand Key Park.

Dugan was booked into the Pinellas County Jail Friday afternoon and is being held on a $20,000 bond.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.

resist46
2d ago

What could have been so important while fishing that you would throw someone off a boat into the water. I wish that news outlets like the Tampa Bay Times actually had some journalist who were smart enough to know that a written story should include Who, What, When, Where and Why.

Jewel Fitzpatrick
2d ago

he threw him off the boat and just LEFT HIM THERE?! WTF.....condolences to the victim's family.

John Morris
2d ago

Going out on a limb here, but I'm guessing alcohol could have been involved.

