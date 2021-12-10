ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Des Moines Water Works postpones regionalization vote to allow for public comment

By Sarah Kay LeBlanc, Des Moines Register
West Des Moines Water Works has added three new opportunities for the public to offer comment on a plan to join a regional water utility before board members vote on the proposal, citing a desire to facilitate "more robust public discussion."

The move pushes the vote, which was set to be held Wednesday, Dec. 15, to Wednesday, Jan. 26. That meeting will be held at 4 p.m. in the A.C. Ward Municipal Water Treatment Plant boardroom at 1505 Railroad Ave., in West Des Moines.

According to a news release, the meetings will be held after the holidays, "when it may be more convenient for ratepayers to share their input."

The new meetings will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, in the West Des Moines City Council Chambers, at 4200 Mills Civic Parkway; 9 a.m. on Jan. 15 at the Valley Junction Activity Center, at 217 5th St.; and at 4 p.m. on Jan. 19 at the water treatment plant.

The 4 p.m. Dec. 15 meeting, when the decision was going to be made, will now be a regular board of trustees meeting.

The waters works’ board of trustees' planning committee has recommended the full board vote in favor of joining Central Iowa Water Works . Approval would represent a first step toward the long-envisioned formation of a Central Iowa Water Works, serving the Des Moines metro's biggest cities.

At a city council workshop last week, residents and council members both expressed concerns about the tight timeline before the vote, especially during the holiday season.

More: West Des Moines Water Works hears public comments on regionalizing water utility services

"I don't understand why the Dec. 15 date when you're just now starting to have these public meetings," said council member Matthew McKinney. "... I don't think that allows for the general public to get informed about it and attend the meetings."

West Des Moines Water Works General Manager Christina Murphy said the board's plan to vote on the issue on Dec. 15 would not mean any decision was final. Murphy said the vote would be followed by another six months of public hearings and discussions after the board chooses which path to pursue, she said.

Sarah LeBlanc covers the western suburbs for the Register. Reach her at 515-284-8161 or sleblanc@registermedia.com. Follower her on Twitter at @sarahkayleblanc

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: West Des Moines Water Works postpones regionalization vote to allow for public comment

