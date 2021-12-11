John Ridgeway, Tyson Morris Talk After First Outback Bowl Practice

Wide receiver room looking to develop "next man up mentality"

Wide receiver Tyson Morris and defensive lineman John Ridgeway took time after the team's first Outback Bowl practice Friday night to speak with the media.

Morris, who is no the team's leading receiver with 21 catches for 305 yards, addresses the approach the wide receiver room is taking in trying to make up for yardage and scoring the team loses with First-Team All-SEC receiver Treylon Burks's departure for the NFL.

Ridgeway discusses when he will speak with Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman about his draft evaluations and make a decision on his future. He looks back on the adjustment of moving up from the FCS level to the SEC.

