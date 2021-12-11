ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

John Ridgeway, Tyson Morris Talk After First Outback Bowl Practice

By allHOGS Staff
All Hogs
All Hogs
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RgIVx_0dJuOHT800

Wide receiver room looking to develop "next man up mentality"

Wide receiver Tyson Morris and defensive lineman John Ridgeway took time after the team's first Outback Bowl practice Friday night to speak with the media.

Morris, who is no the team's leading receiver with 21 catches for 305 yards, addresses the approach the wide receiver room is taking in trying to make up for yardage and scoring the team loses with First-Team All-SEC receiver Treylon Burks's departure for the NFL.

Ridgeway discusses when he will speak with Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman about his draft evaluations and make a decision on his future. He looks back on the adjustment of moving up from the FCS level to the SEC.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Will Muschamp News

Will Muschamp is reportedly getting a promotion. Georgia’s football program confirmed on Saturday that defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is leaving the program to take over as head coach at Oregon. Lanning was first mentioned for the Oregon job on Friday. He’s since confirmed the news and will be leaving...
COLLEGE SPORTS
rockytopinsider.com

Star SEC Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal

After a three-year career in Auburn, quarterback Bo Nix has officially entered his name into the transfer portal. The former SEC Freshman of the Year in 2019 announced on Sunday his intent to enter the portal as a graduate transfer. Nix did not play in the Tigers’ final two games of the season, including the Iron Bowl, after undergoing surgery to repair a broken ankle.
AUBURN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

Vikings Claimed Veteran Running Back On Monday

Despite putting on a monster performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Thursday, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is still battling a fairly serious shoulder injury. So the Vikings are bringing in some reinforcements in case there are any setbacks. On Monday, the Vikings announced that they claimed veteran...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Potential Cause of Demaryius Thomas' Death is Revealed

Demaryius Thomas' family believes he may have died from a seizure, according to the Associated Press. The 33-year-old former Broncos player “had been suffering from seizures for over a year, ”LaTonya Bonseigneur, Thomas’ cousin, said on Friday, adding, "we believe he had a seizure when he was showering."
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Pittman
Larry Brown Sports

NFL makes decision on hit that injured Logan Thomas

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Yannick Ngakoue’s hit on Logan Thomas ended Thomas’ season and angered the Washington Football Team. Ultimately, the NFL decided that no further action was warranted despite all that. Ngakoue was not fined by the league for his low hit on Thomas that left...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Released Quarterback On Monday

The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outback Bowl#American Football#First Team#Fcs#Sec
thespun.com

Former NFL Executive Getting Ripped For Lamar Jackson Comment

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson left today’s game against the Cleveland Browns with an ankle injury. Jackson got hurt when he was hit around the ankle after releasing a pass outside the pocket. Former Philadelphia Eagles president and Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons executive Joe Banner had some thoughts...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Referee Admits Major Mistake On Sunday

A former NFL referee admitted on Sunday that a major officiating mistake was made late in the Bucs’ win over the Bills. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, thanks in part to a questionable defensive pass interference penalty called on the Bills. Tom Brady was unable to connect on a...
NFL
The Spun

3 Teams Named Possible Trade Destinations For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers trade speculation isn’t going away. The Green Bay Packers star quarterback wanted out this offseason, but the franchise was able to convince him to return for one more year. While it’s still possible that Rodgers will give it another go in Green Bay in 2022, a trade...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

4-star safety Zion Branch names top 3, committing Wednesday

Four-star Las Vegas Bishop Gorman safety Zion Branch is down to three schools, he tells On3. Ohio State, USC, and Oklahoma are the three schools that the 6-foot-3, 198-pound Branch will choose from this Wednesday on National Signing Day. Branch is the No. 50 prospect in the 2022 class according...
COLLEGE SPORTS
All Hogs

All Hogs

Fayetteville, AR
322
Followers
247
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Arkansas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/arkansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy