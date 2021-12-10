ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legislature to hold public hearing Saturday on rental, drought, refugee funding proposals

By Connor Radnovich, Salem Statesman Journal
 3 days ago
Republicans and Democrats in the Legislature, along with the Governor's Office, announced their agreement Friday on a handful of bills slated for consideration during Monday's special legislative session, including $100 million in drought relief, up to $215 million in rental assistance and eviction prevention, and an extension of the state's eviction safe harbor protection.

Conversations among lawmakers and with stakeholder groups have been ongoing for several weeks, particularly surrounding eviction protections.

A bipartisan, bicameral committee of lawmakers will meet remotely at 1 p.m. Saturday for a public hearing on each bill. The public can sign-up to testify during the hearing at olis.oregonlegislature.gov.

“Oregonians facing potential eviction do not have time to wait — they need an immediate solution that keeps them in their homes," Gov. Kate Brown said in a statement.

Lawmakers are also expected to use the special session to send $25 million to address illegal cannabis grows, particularly in southern Oregon; and $18 million to support the resettlement of Afghan refugees in the state.

Other items on Monday's agenda include:

  • $19 million toward Oregon Health Plan dental funding.
  • $14 million to support targeted affordable housing ($1 million each to 14 cities).
  • $10 million in grants to outdoor recreation outfitter guides impacted by drought or the pandemic.
  • $5 million for cross-laminated timber modular housing demonstration projects.
  • $2 million to East Metro for gang-related outreach, prevention and intervention programs.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle said these are all emergency situations that deserve to be addressed in a special legislative session and not wait until the 2022 session begins in February.

Monday's special session is expected to last one day only.

Struggle to compromise

As of Dec. 1, the state had obligated all of the $289 million it received from the federal government for emergency rental assistance.

But thousands of renters are at imminent risk of eviction because they are beyond the “safe harbor” period the Legislature approved for those who applied for help but haven’t gotten it due to processing backlogs.

It was not always clear that lawmakers would be able to agree on a compromise allowing a special session to happen.

After Brown called for a special session, Republicans said a session was not necessary and the state could simply provide more money to Oregon Housing and Community Services for the rental assistance program.

Democrats countered by saying simply providing more money would do nothing to help the Oregonians who had exceeded the safe harbor protection time frame and are at risk of immediate eviction.

House Republican Leader Vikki Breese Iverson, R-Prineville, said her caucus is still not in favor of a special session and believes most of the items could have been addressed through Emergency Board committee funding allocations.

However, her caucus will be in the Capitol on Monday, and particularly glad to be taking up a drought relief package.

"There is a lot of Oregon that relies on those farmers and ranches, and we've just kind of left them hanging in this drought year," she said.

Facing eviction:Time has run out to prevent evictions for tens of thousands in Oregon

But the major sticking point for the session was safe harbor protections and rental assistance.

"When we first started, we were miles apart," Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend, said in a statement. “We were not willing to entertain coming in to pass legislation that we believed would do long-term damage to the rental housing market."

An agreement was struck this week that provides for more safe harbor protections and a deadline for OHCS to distribute the funds. Landlords would also be paid in full for the rent they are owed.

The new proposal would remove the 60-day timeline and instead provide eviction protection until the application is processed.

It would also re-open the rental assistance application portal if there is any additional money in the account after all current applications have been processed, providing the same protection to new applicants up through Sept. 30, 2022.

Of the allocations to be considered Monday, up to $100 million would go toward additional emergency rental assistance for those who have already applied for relief.

It is estimated that $25 or $30 million could be left over, which would be available for new applicants.

The Legislature also agreed to provide $100 million to support existing eviction prevention programs as the state moves away from emergency rental assistance, and $5 million to Oregon Housing and Community Services to speed up processing of applications.

"Ultimately it's about keeping people housed and making sure landlords get the money they are owed," Rep. Julie Fahey, D-Eugene, said. "We do not think Oregonians should be evicted as rental assistance is on the way to help them."

OHCS has come under fire in recent months as processing of rental assistance applications has been far slower than hoped.

In Monday's legislation, lawmakers are going to direct OHCS to process the oldest applications first and require the agency to spend all federal and state eviction protection funds by June 30, 2022.

After the special session legislative agreements were announced, former House Republican Leader Rep. Christine Drazan, R-Canby, called on the governor to dismiss current OHCS executive director Margaret Salazar.

“The rollout and implementation of this much-needed program has been grossly inadequate for struggling renters and landlords alike,” Drazan said. "It is time for Gov. Brown to take responsibility for this failure and appoint new leadership within the agency instead of simply throwing millions more taxpayer dollars at the program and expecting different results."

Reporter Connor Radnovich covers the Oregon Legislature and state government. Contact him at cradnovich@statesmanjournal.com or 503-399-6864, or follow him on Twitter at @CDRadnovich.

