What Good Shall I Do This Day?

By Writers
nybooks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenjamin Franklin began each day by asking himself, in the pages of his journal, “What good shall I do this day?” and returned, at the end of the day, to ask himself the “evening question”: “What good have I done to-day?” This handsome faux-leather journal invites modern diarists to contemplate the...

shop.nybooks.com

blufftontoday.com

Ring: What do I look for in a church?

There are a few commercials on television that drive me nuts. Lately, it has been the one with a town called “Basic.” People are on the beach tossing around a big beach ball. Then a Nissan drives right past the “happy” Basic residents and climbs up the side of a mountain. I don’t know why it bothers me, but it does. I’m sure there will be more Basic commercials.
RELIGION
The Guardian

Readers reply: what traditions do I need to add to my Christmas Day?

Am I missing out on any great Christmas traditions by just going presents-lunch-telly-coma? Emily Janacek, Swindon. Send new questions to nq@theguardian.com. Being a miserable so-and-so and grumbling about Christmas is my favourite tradition. Really sets the day off well. CliveEBroom. Pork pie for breakfast. richleeds0. Chocolate Orange for breakfast. HedgehogTea.
CELEBRATIONS
CBS New York

Snapshot NY: How Charles Dickens Changed The Narrative For Christmas With ‘A Christmas Carol’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — “A Christmas Carol” is a holiday classic that was written nearly 200 years ago, but did you know it inspired some traditions we still have today? Author Charles Dickens has a unique relationship with New York City, and that’s the focus of this week’s Snapshot New York with Steve Overmyer. John Kevin Jones at the Merchant’s House Museum is tuning up for a day that’s finally arrived — the return of his “Christmas Carol” performance. “It’s a lot more emotional than I thought it was going to be coming back. It’s been two years and this story means so...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nybooks.com

Original 1951 Notebook

The Original 1951 is a reissue of the original notebook made in that year by its renowned French manufacturer. Legend has it that this is the model notebook used by Julia Child to record her recipes when she was a student at Le Cordon Bleu. (The notebook made a cameo appearance in Nora Ephron’s 2009 movie, “Julie & Julia.”)
RECIPES
Benjamin Franklin
ocmomblog.com

What Stones Should I Buy For Good Health And Healing

Humans have used gemstones for cosmetic reasons for millennia. Consequently, ancient and modern cultures alike have long held the belief that gemstones may be utilized medicinally. Crystals are generally associated with spiritual practices and mental well-being, which may positively impact one’s physical health. Every aspect of our lives may...
LIFESTYLE
nybooks.com

Sentence Diagrams of Great Literary Openers

“I really do not know that anything has ever been more exciting than diagramming sentences.” —Gertrude Stein. Whether you wholeheartedly agree with Stein, or are simply nostalgic for the classrooms of a bygone era, these witty and beautifully designed postcards will speak to you. Each postcard features an opening line from beloved works of adult and children’s fiction–diagrammed according to the old-school Reed-Kellogg system.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
nybooks.com

The Art of Instruction: 100 Postcards of Vintage Educational Charts

Nineteenth and twentieth centuries, these gorgeous illustrations, found on educational charts, inspired students to appreciate the wonders of nature, science, and the world around them. Now they can be appreciated anew in this set of 100 postcards. The text is in French. Divided into four categories—anatomy, botany, zoology, and miscellany—the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
nybooks.com

The World of Jane Austen: 1,000-Piece Puzzle

A Jigsaw Puzzle with 60 Characters and Great Houses to Find. As you work this 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle, you’ll find 60 characters and great houses from the novels of Jane Austen, set against the landscapes in which they feature. Identify the rolling hills of Derbyshire, Hampshire, Lyme Regis, and the golden stone of the Bath skyline. As you immerse yourself in the proposals and balls of nineteenth-century England, take a turn around the garden with Mr. Knightly, surprise Mr. Darcy at Pemberley, or escape to the seaside with Anne Elliot. Austen and her real-life contemporaries can be found amongst unforgettable characters from all six of her novels. From whispered intrigues to harmonious weddings, Janeites will delight in the details as they build this 1000-piece puzzle. Also Included is a fold-out poster of the image on the puzzle, along with a key to people featured on the puzzle. Illustrated by Barry Falls, text by John Mullan.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
nybooks.com

Edward Gorey 1,000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Thoughtfully conceived and engagingly intricate, our 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle features the image “Untitled” (1965) by the incomparable Edward Gorey. Puzzle size: 29 x 20 in. Not suitable for children under 3 years old. Gorey (American, 1925–2000) was an artist, writer, and book designer. His drawings and stories, set...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
nybooks.com

STET! A game for language lovers, grammar geeks, and bibliophiles

If that misplaced apostrophe leapt right off the page, this is the game for you. Based on the New York Times bestseller by Random House’s copy chief Benjamin Dreyer, STET! will help you sharpen or show off your language skills. One hundred entertaining sentences await you, the copyeditor, to correct—or, alternatively, to STET (a copyeditor’s term that means “let it stand”). The first person to spot the error, or, if there is no error, to call out “STET!”, gets the card.
HOBBIES
KRQE News 13

Best gifts for every mother-in-law

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift is best for a mother-in-law? A mother-in-law can be difficult to shop for, but that doesn’t mean that all hope for finding the perfect gift is lost. There are plenty of gift ideas that are perfect for mothers, mothers-in-law and future mothers-in-law. One […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
nybooks.com

Edward Gorey Sterling Silver Dancing Cat Earrings

When dangling from your ears, these frolicking cats will be dancing every time you move your head. The design is adapted from one of Edward Gorey’s illustrations for a 1982 edition of T. S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats. Passionate cat lover, author and illustrator Gorey was “a longtime advocate of animal welfare,” according to The Edward Gorey House. [He] left his estate to The Edward Gorey Charitable Trust which he established for the welfare of all living creatures including not only cats, dogs, whales and birds, but also bats, insects and even invertebrates.”
PETS
nybooks.com

Nancy Drew Books Puzzle

This 1,000-piece puzzle features pictures of 57 of vintage Nancy Drew mystery book covers. Just reading the titles may be enough to make your spine tingle: "The Clue of the Leaning Chimney," "The Secret of the Old Clock," "The Password to Larkspur Lane," "The Mystery of the Whispering Statue," and more. This is the perfect gift for anyone who spent a memorable part of childhood following the exploits of the girl sleuth and her compatriots George, Bess, and Ned; it's also an intriguing way to introduce Nancy Drew to new fans. Also included with the puzzle is a poster of the vintage book covers.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
24/7 Wall St.

30 Words That Didn’t Exist 30 Years Ago

Behind every word there is a decision that was made about how and why a specific combination of letters was going to refer to a certain activity, object, subject, or feeling. And while the English language already has hundreds of thousands of words in it, more are being added all the time as people continue […]
MARKETING
WEHT/WTVW

Best high-end gifts for your grandma

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end gifts for your grandma are best?  Your grandma is one of the most important people in your life. After years of cooking for you, taking care of you and offering the best advice you’ve ever heard, it’s time for you to repay them […]
TRAVEL
Spotlight News

Guilderland Public Library news: The Dogs of Chernobyl

Amazingly, the world’s worst nuclear disaster is also the host of a thriving population of dogs.  Thirty-five years after the nuclear power plant disaster at Chernobyl, Ukraine, animal expert Stephen Quandt traveled there to participate in a spay/neuter and research campaign for feral dogs descended from pets left behind. Using his own photos and videos […]
GUILDERLAND, NY

