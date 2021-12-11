What Good Shall I Do This Day?

A Jigsaw Puzzle with 60 Characters and Great Houses to Find. As you work this 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle, you’ll find 60 characters and great houses from the novels of Jane Austen, set against the landscapes in which they feature. Identify the rolling hills of Derbyshire, Hampshire, Lyme Regis, and the golden stone of the Bath skyline. As you immerse yourself in the proposals and balls of nineteenth-century England, take a turn around the garden with Mr. Knightly, surprise Mr. Darcy at Pemberley, or escape to the seaside with Anne Elliot. Austen and her real-life contemporaries can be found amongst unforgettable characters from all six of her novels. From whispered intrigues to harmonious weddings, Janeites will delight in the details as they build this 1000-piece puzzle. Also Included is a fold-out poster of the image on the puzzle, along with a key to people featured on the puzzle. Illustrated by Barry Falls, text by John Mullan.

