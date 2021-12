While you're making Christmas plans, the coronavirus has its own harrowing plan, as cases rise to an average of 118,000 a day, deaths climb, and hospitals in many states are overwhelmed. There's "38,000 deaths a month now occurring in this country from COVID" and the "winter surge," aka the "second wave of Delta activity," is here, says virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm, on the latest episode of his podcast, in which he also namechecks certain states the virus is battering most. Read on to see the 19 states that are in big trouble right now or will be soon—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

