Original 1951 Notebook

Cover picture for the articleThe Original 1951 is a reissue of the original notebook made in that year by its renowned French manufacturer. Legend has it that this is the model notebook used by Julia Child to record her recipes when she was a student at Le...

Sentence Diagrams of Great Literary Openers

“I really do not know that anything has ever been more exciting than diagramming sentences.” —Gertrude Stein. Whether you wholeheartedly agree with Stein, or are simply nostalgic for the classrooms of a bygone era, these witty and beautifully designed postcards will speak to you. Each postcard features an opening line from beloved works of adult and children’s fiction–diagrammed according to the old-school Reed-Kellogg system.
Nancy Drew Books Puzzle

This 1,000-piece puzzle features pictures of 57 of vintage Nancy Drew mystery book covers. Just reading the titles may be enough to make your spine tingle: "The Clue of the Leaning Chimney," "The Secret of the Old Clock," "The Password to Larkspur Lane," "The Mystery of the Whispering Statue," and more. This is the perfect gift for anyone who spent a memorable part of childhood following the exploits of the girl sleuth and her compatriots George, Bess, and Ned; it's also an intriguing way to introduce Nancy Drew to new fans. Also included with the puzzle is a poster of the vintage book covers.
Best Life

Robbie Rist Played Cousin Oliver on "The Brady Bunch." See Him Now at 57.

Child actors can't possibly grasp what they're getting into when they join a TV show or movie, and that was the case tenfold for Robbie Rist of The Brady Bunch. The child actor joined the show during its final season as Cousin Oliver, a character who was so controversial that his name took on a meaning outside of the classic sitcom. The phrase "Cousin Oliver Syndrome" now refers to a sitcom adding a cute child in an attempt to boost ratings once the original child stars of the series have gotten older.
MUSIC
Julia Child
Nora Ephron
Anne Rice, ‘Interview with the Vampire’ Writer, Dies at 80

Anne Rice, influential author of “Interview with the Vampire,” died on Saturday due to complications resulting from a stroke. She was 80. The author’s son Christopher revealed the news on Facebook and said that she would be interred in the family mausoleum at Metairie Cemetery in New Orleans in a private ceremony. Earlier tonight, my mother, Anne Rice, passed away due to complications resulting from a stroke. She left us almost nineteen years to the day my father, her husband Stan, died. Below is a statement I posted to her Facebook page moments ago. pic.twitter.com/g2VAK2XZjc — Christopher Rice (@chrisricewriter) December 12, 2021 Born...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Editor’s Notebook: The winter solstice

There’s an old fireplace in our kitchen that’s no longer functional. During a remodel sometime in the early 2000s, somebody decided they didn’t want it anymore – or maybe it needed more work than they were willing to do or pay for – and so they blocked it off. But to their credit, they recognized […] The post Editor’s Notebook: The winter solstice appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
LIFESTYLE
STET! A game for language lovers, grammar geeks, and bibliophiles

If that misplaced apostrophe leapt right off the page, this is the game for you. Based on the New York Times bestseller by Random House’s copy chief Benjamin Dreyer, STET! will help you sharpen or show off your language skills. One hundred entertaining sentences await you, the copyeditor, to correct—or, alternatively, to STET (a copyeditor’s term that means “let it stand”). The first person to spot the error, or, if there is no error, to call out “STET!”, gets the card.
HOBBIES
From Love Actually to Christmas On The Farm: how rom-coms became a festive season staple

It is a visual language with which we are almost all familiar. It’s cold and snowing outside, but inside, next to a crackling fire, it’s warm and cosy. The tree is a deep green, festooned with fairy lights, glinting off the wrapping of the presents below. There is hot chocolate and sugar cookies and eggnog and candy canes, and the only things that can be heard are carols and the joyous laughter of our nearest and dearest. This image of Christmas is, of course, vastly different to what we usually experience in Australia – extreme heat, seafood platters, white wine in...
CHRISTMAS, FL
Edward Gorey 1,000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Thoughtfully conceived and engagingly intricate, our 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle features the image “Untitled” (1965) by the incomparable Edward Gorey. Puzzle size: 29 x 20 in. Not suitable for children under 3 years old. Gorey (American, 1925–2000) was an artist, writer, and book designer. His drawings and stories, set...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Jane Austen Adventures Sterling Silver Cuff

“If adventures will not befall a young lady in her own village, she must seek them abroad.”. A young lady starting college, embarking on a year abroad, moving from town to city, or setting off on any new chapter will identify with Jane Austen’s sentiment from Northanger Abbey. This classic sterling silver cuff is stamped with the quote.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Renaissance Manuscript Silk Chiffon Scarf

The flower motifs on this beautiful scarf are taken from an exquisite Renaissance manuscript. The blossoms cover the central area of the scarf; on each end is a wide border of flowers, buds, leaves, and berries, in saturated shades of blue, pink, and green. In Europe during the Renaissance, the...
APPAREL
France
“Christmastime Origins”

“Christmastime Origins” – Four musical radio plays written by Julio Martinez from his book “The Eight Plays of Christmas” adapted by the Group Rep and directed by Kathleen Delaney. Christmas always brings us fun and enjoyable theater. This holiday season is no exception. Julio Martinez has...
BURBANK, CA
The World of Shakespeare: 1,000-Piece Puzzle

Shakespeare’s seventeenth-century world is illustrated in absorbing detail in this puzzle depicting the London of his day. The setting: As A Midsummer Night's Dream is being rehearsed at the Globe, actors wander the streets, along with an expansive cast of extras and local characters who may well have provided the Bard with inspiration. From lovers ascending ladders to tavern brawls and summer fairs, there is something to delight in every detail. The Thames, timbered houses, towers and turrets, and endless intricate features make this puzzle one to work again and again, each time with discoveries anew.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Canterbury Cathedral Silk Chiffon Scarf

The flower motifs on this beautiful scarf are taken from 14th-century medieval French Lady's Book of Hours, housed in the Canterbury Cathedral Library. The central area of the scarf is a deep vibrant blue, and is strewn with dark purple violets, green leaves and buds, and light pink flowers, possibly dianthus; on each end is a wide border of the same blossoms on a lighter blue background.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Edward Gorey Sterling Silver Dancing Cat Earrings

When dangling from your ears, these frolicking cats will be dancing every time you move your head. The design is adapted from one of Edward Gorey’s illustrations for a 1982 edition of T. S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats. Passionate cat lover, author and illustrator Gorey was “a longtime advocate of animal welfare,” according to The Edward Gorey House. [He] left his estate to The Edward Gorey Charitable Trust which he established for the welfare of all living creatures including not only cats, dogs, whales and birds, but also bats, insects and even invertebrates.”
PETS
Vintage Typewriter 750-Piece Shaped Puzzle

This unusual puzzle features an image of an old manual typewriter uniquely die-cut around the shape of the typewriter. A quick online search revealed this is a Remington Portable #2, manufactured from December 1928 through June 1938. (Information courtesy of The Classic Typewriter Page, which elaborates: "No. 2 portables were produced both in basic black and in a number of appealing color combinations; the copywriters had a field day inventing names for them.") Word lovers: from what we can tell, the color combination of the model pictured on the puzzle was called Nyanza and Cellini Green.
Best gifts for every mother-in-law

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift is best for a mother-in-law? A mother-in-law can be difficult to shop for, but that doesn’t mean that all hope for finding the perfect gift is lost. There are plenty of gift ideas that are perfect for mothers, mothers-in-law and future mothers-in-law. One […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Art of Instruction: 100 Postcards of Vintage Educational Charts

Nineteenth and twentieth centuries, these gorgeous illustrations, found on educational charts, inspired students to appreciate the wonders of nature, science, and the world around them. Now they can be appreciated anew in this set of 100 postcards. The text is in French. Divided into four categories—anatomy, botany, zoology, and miscellany—the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Edward Gorey Raining Cats and Dogs Umbrella

Edward Gorey's whimsical drawings of cats and dogs have been painstakingly digitally rebuilt on this sturdy (yes, very very sturdy) auto-open umbrella. It measures just 12" when closed and an impressive 21" when open. Let it rain!. Edward Gorey’s talent extended to theatrical arts as well as illustration and writing....
ENTERTAINMENT

