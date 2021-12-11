Original 1951 Notebook

This 1,000-piece puzzle features pictures of 57 of vintage Nancy Drew mystery book covers. Just reading the titles may be enough to make your spine tingle: "The Clue of the Leaning Chimney," "The Secret of the Old Clock," "The Password to Larkspur Lane," "The Mystery of the Whispering Statue," and more. This is the perfect gift for anyone who spent a memorable part of childhood following the exploits of the girl sleuth and her compatriots George, Bess, and Ned; it's also an intriguing way to introduce Nancy Drew to new fans. Also included with the puzzle is a poster of the vintage book covers.

