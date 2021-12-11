ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Edward Gorey 1,000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

By Writers
nybooks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThoughtfully conceived and engagingly intricate, our 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle features the image “Untitled” (1965) by the incomparable Edward Gorey. Puzzle size: 29 x 20 in. Not...

shop.nybooks.com

Comments / 0

Related
nybooks.com

Edward Gorey Sterling Silver Dancing Cat Earrings

When dangling from your ears, these frolicking cats will be dancing every time you move your head. The design is adapted from one of Edward Gorey’s illustrations for a 1982 edition of T. S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats. Passionate cat lover, author and illustrator Gorey was “a longtime advocate of animal welfare,” according to The Edward Gorey House. [He] left his estate to The Edward Gorey Charitable Trust which he established for the welfare of all living creatures including not only cats, dogs, whales and birds, but also bats, insects and even invertebrates.”
PETS
nybooks.com

The World of Sherlock Holmes: 1,000-Piece Puzzle

Don your deer-stalker, grab your pipe, and immerse yourself in the world of Sherlock Holmes in this detailed jigsaw puzzle depicting the London of his day. As you build piece by piece, spot infamous villains, crime-solving clues, memorable characters (including the hound at Baskerville Hall to Moriarity and Dr. Watson), historical figures from the era (Arthur Conan Doyle himself, Queen Victoria, and J. M. Barrie, among others), and of course 221B Baker Street.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
nybooks.com

Edward Gorey Raining Cats and Dogs Umbrella

Edward Gorey's whimsical drawings of cats and dogs have been painstakingly digitally rebuilt on this sturdy (yes, very very sturdy) auto-open umbrella. It measures just 12" when closed and an impressive 21" when open. Let it rain!. Edward Gorey’s talent extended to theatrical arts as well as illustration and writing....
ENTERTAINMENT
nybooks.com

Sentence Diagrams of Great Literary Openers

“I really do not know that anything has ever been more exciting than diagramming sentences.” —Gertrude Stein. Whether you wholeheartedly agree with Stein, or are simply nostalgic for the classrooms of a bygone era, these witty and beautifully designed postcards will speak to you. Each postcard features an opening line from beloved works of adult and children’s fiction–diagrammed according to the old-school Reed-Kellogg system.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edward Gorey
nybooks.com

Nancy Drew Books Puzzle

This 1,000-piece puzzle features pictures of 57 of vintage Nancy Drew mystery book covers. Just reading the titles may be enough to make your spine tingle: "The Clue of the Leaning Chimney," "The Secret of the Old Clock," "The Password to Larkspur Lane," "The Mystery of the Whispering Statue," and more. This is the perfect gift for anyone who spent a memorable part of childhood following the exploits of the girl sleuth and her compatriots George, Bess, and Ned; it's also an intriguing way to introduce Nancy Drew to new fans. Also included with the puzzle is a poster of the vintage book covers.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
nybooks.com

Edward Gorey Tinsel Dance Holiday Cards

"Ettie Lou Stooper does a tinsel dance at a tree-trimming party in Gumsville, Nebraska, Christmas Eve, 1923" is the caption on this very Gorey holiday card. The card was originally published in 1981 in a limited edition of 450 copies "to be used as a holiday greeting by the artist and publisher. None are for sale." Lucky for us, the Gorey Estate has reissued this card. It’s up to you to bring back the tinsel dance.
THEATER & DANCE
nybooks.com

Vintage Typewriter 750-Piece Shaped Puzzle

This unusual puzzle features an image of an old manual typewriter uniquely die-cut around the shape of the typewriter. A quick online search revealed this is a Remington Portable #2, manufactured from December 1928 through June 1938. (Information courtesy of The Classic Typewriter Page, which elaborates: "No. 2 portables were produced both in basic black and in a number of appealing color combinations; the copywriters had a field day inventing names for them.") Word lovers: from what we can tell, the color combination of the model pictured on the puzzle was called Nyanza and Cellini Green.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Series#American#Edwardian
Variety

Anne Rice, ‘Interview with the Vampire’ Writer, Dies at 80

Anne Rice, influential author of “Interview with the Vampire,” died on Saturday due to complications resulting from a stroke. She was 80. The author’s son Christopher revealed the news on Facebook and said that she would be interred in the family mausoleum at Metairie Cemetery in New Orleans in a private ceremony. Earlier tonight, my mother, Anne Rice, passed away due to complications resulting from a stroke. She left us almost nineteen years to the day my father, her husband Stan, died. Below is a statement I posted to her Facebook page moments ago. pic.twitter.com/g2VAK2XZjc — Christopher Rice (@chrisricewriter) December 12, 2021 Born...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theplaylist.net

‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Teaser: WB Wants You To Remember Your Love Of Harry Potter Before The New ‘Beasts’ Film Arrives

Fandom is a funny thing. If you love something enough, whether it be a superhero, a wizard, or any other pop culture icon, you can forgive some pretty egregious things. You know, like the idea of an entire franchise created by an openly transphobic author who spouts hateful things on social media frequently. But, by golly, people love Harry Potter and the Wizarding World, and they’re eagerly anticipating the release of the new film, “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
PBS
Rolling Stone

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’: Meet the Team Preparing for a Major Wizard Takedown

Jude Law’s Albus Dumbledore returns with a hefty mission in the first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the third installation of the Harry Potter spin-off series hitting theaters April 15, 2022. “The world as we know it is coming undone,” Dumbledore warns. “Grindelwald’s pulling it apart with hate.” The trailer finds the wizard advising magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) as he prepares to infiltrate the army of the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald. We’re introduced to Scamander’s team of allies made up of his indispensable assistant, a wizard descended from a very old family, a school teacher, and a...
MOVIES
Gamezebo

I’m A Puzzle Is a Browser-Based Jigsaw Compendium with Custom Puzzles and More

Pastimes come and go, but the humble jigsaw will be around forever. Nothing else scratches that lazy Sunday afternoon itch. Things have moved on since the days of bent cardboard and lost pieces, however. I’m A Puzzle, from Unwind Media, is every jigsaw puzzle you’ll ever need, preserved in flawless digital condition for eternity.
TECHNOLOGY
nybooks.com

World's Greatest Bookstores: 100 Postcards

Open the keepsake box to find 100 postcards that celebrate the pillar of every community–the independent bookstore. The 50 illustrations are based on Bob Eckstein’s illustrations in his New York Times bestseller Footnotes from the World’s Greatest Bookstores. Celebrating beloved bookshops and the people who work in them, the front of each of these postcards features the shop’s facade, and, on the back, its name, dates of operation, and, of course, room for writing. The 50 bookstores include landmark bookshops in major cities as well as many surprises (Traveler Food and Books, Union CT; Fireside Books, Palmer AK; Moravian Book Shop, Bethlehem PA; Literati Bookshop, Goa, India; Martinus, Martin, Slovakia; Ocracoke NC; and many many more. Make your next trip to Taos, New Orleans, Vancouver Island, Buenos Aires, or anywhere in the world a literary pilgrimage with the help of this bookshop “Bucket List”. At the top of ours are The Libreria Acqua Alta in Venice where because of constant flooding the owner has packed the inventory into bathtubs and boats; and Aberfeldy, Scotland's The Watermill Bookshop, housed in a refurbished 19th-century mill, with a design-led homewares shop housed in a neighboring barn.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Anne Rice, author of gothic novels, dead at 80

Anne Rice the gothic novelist widely known for her bestselling novel “Interview with the Vampire,” died late Saturday at the age of 80.Rice died due to complications from a stroke, her son Christopher Rice announced on her Facebook page and his Twitter page.“In her final hours, I sat beside her hospital bed in awe of her accomplishments and her courage,” Christopher Rice wrote in the statement.Anne Rice was the author of the 1976 novel “Interview with the Vampire,” which was later adapted into a movie starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in 1994. It was also expected to be...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
nybooks.com

The Art of Instruction: 100 Postcards of Vintage Educational Charts

Nineteenth and twentieth centuries, these gorgeous illustrations, found on educational charts, inspired students to appreciate the wonders of nature, science, and the world around them. Now they can be appreciated anew in this set of 100 postcards. The text is in French. Divided into four categories—anatomy, botany, zoology, and miscellany—the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
nybooks.com

Original 1951 Notebook

The Original 1951 is a reissue of the original notebook made in that year by its renowned French manufacturer. Legend has it that this is the model notebook used by Julia Child to record her recipes when she was a student at Le Cordon Bleu. (The notebook made a cameo appearance in Nora Ephron’s 2009 movie, “Julie & Julia.”)
RECIPES
moneysavingmom.com

Children’s 13-Piece Wooden Nativity Puzzle only $17.99 shipped!

This Children’s Wooden Nativity Puzzle is so cute!. Jane has this Children’s Wooden Nativity Puzzle for just $17.99 shipped right now!. The wood nativity is hand-painted and stained. The full nativity set includes 13 cut puzzle pieces including Mary, Joseph, Jesus in a manger, 3 kings, a shepherd, 2 sheep, camel, cow, and donkey in the solid wood stand-up stable holder.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy