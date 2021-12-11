ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adele Lovingly Shows Off Her Boyfriend Rich Paul's 'Amazing' Shoes From New Balance Collab

By Molly Claire Goddard
 3 days ago
Source: mega

Adele is showing support for her main man Rich Paul.

The "Hello" singer, 33, — who began dating the sports agent, 39, earlier this year — took to her Instagram stories to show off Rich's shoes from his New Balance collaboration.

In the first picture, Adele kicked her feet up wearing the new sneakers as she snapped a pic that she added multiple big red hearts to. In the second photo, the Grammy Award winner gave her followers a closer look at the shoe along with the caption "Amazing! Congratulations @RICHPAUL."

Source: @adele/Instagram

The sweet shout out to her boyfriend comes after the private pair were spotted together last month in the "Easy On Me" singer's native London were they were snapped leaving dinner at Chinese restaurant Kai in London’s Mayfair.

As OK! exclusively reported, Adele and Rich have been getting more serious as of late. A source revealed that the musician had “played the relationship down at first by saying it’s early days, but she’s done acting coy."

Source: @adele/Instagram

“Adele is positively gushing to everyone that Rich is the man of her dreams," the insider dished about the star — who shares 9-year-old son Angelo Adkins with ex-husband Simon Konecki.

Adele has been busy with the release of her album 30, “but she’s keen to bring him home to the U.K. so she can show him off,” spills the source. “Rich is the real deal — he’s got her back.”

Source: New Balance

The "Rolling In The Deep" artist confirmed her romance with Rich during an interview with British Vogue where she stated, “Yes, we’re together. We’re very happy.”

Adele was previously married to Konecki from 2016 but split in 2019 after being together since 2011.

HollywoodLife

Eve, 43, Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump As She Shares Pics From Baby Shower

Eve is glowing! The rapper and former ‘The Talk’ co-host cradled her growing baby bump while at a celebratory shower. Eve is about to be a mom for the first time! The 43-year-old, née Eve Jihan Jeffers, looked absolutely amazing as she showed off her growing bump at a shower in photos posted to Instagram on on Monday, Dec. 6. The “Who’s That Girl?” rapper wore a silk red wrap dress for the occasion, which as attended by friends like actress Nadine Velazquez and former 3LW singer Naturi Naughton.
CELEBRITIES
