Long-time east Valley teacher dies of COVID-19, family says

The organisers of a “dystopian” event in which 10 school teachers from South Dakota had participated have apologised for the embarrassment caused to them and their profession.In the “Dash for Cash” event that was held during the Sioux Falls Stampede junior ice hockey game at the Denny Sanford Premier Centre on Saturday, teachers had to crawl on the floor to grab as many dollar bills as they possibly could so they could add to funds needed for renovating their classrooms and schools.The event was severely criticised on social media, with users comparing it to recent Netflix hit Squid Game and the...

EDUCATION ・ 1 HOUR AGO