Public Health

Long-time east Valley teacher dies of COVID-19, family says

12news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVanessa Lopez Delgado taught in various east...

www.12news.com

fox10phoenix.com

West Valley COVID-19 vaccination activist dies from breakthrough case

PHOENIX - A beloved West Valley community activist has died of COVID-19 complications, despite being fully vaccinated. 65-year-old Linda Cutright was active in promoting COVID-19 vaccination in her community. She helped organize vaccination events, as well as encouraging others to get the shot. "She did about four of them in...
PHOENIX, AZ
VISTA.Today

Oxford Woman Dies After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine; Family Awaits Response to Injury Claim

The chances of a fatal reaction to a COVID-19 vaccination has been estimated at 0.0022 percent.Image via Creative Commons. The family of Diane Spears, an Oxford woman who may represent an extremely rare case of a COVID-19 vaccine fatality, still awaits a response from the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP). The injury claim was submitted five months ago, writers Ken Alltucker for USA Today.
OXFORD, PA
Shreveport Magazine

Mother outraged after her 13-year-old son returned home with COVID-19 vaccination card after he got the Pfizer vaccine in exchange for free pizza – without her consent

According to the statement, the mother from California said that her 13-year-old son returned home from school with a COVID-19 vaccination card after he accepted the Pfizer Coronavirus vaccine in exchange for pizza. The mother is vaccinated against COVID, but said she did not want her son to receive the shot because he is asthmatic and suffers from allergies, which she fears puts him at greater risk of rare but potentially-serious side effects.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Valley#Covid 19#Covid
survivornet.com

A 49-Year-Old Los Angeles Actress Buried Her Mom, Lost Her Job, Crashed Her Car and Found Out She Had Lung Cancer. An Oncology Social Worker Came to the Rescue.

Johnnett Kent, 49, was diagnosed with lung cancer during the pandemic. The non-smoker underwent surgery to remove a part of her left lung, chemotherapy and radiation for treatment. Before she had even received the diagnosis, Kent also buried her mother, crashed her car and lost her job due to COVID-19....
CANCER
The Richmond Standard

Community mourns sudden passing of 10-year-old girl

Community members are promoting a GoFundMe fundraiser to support the family of a 10-year-old student at Grant Elementary who recently died. Guadalupe Canchola, also known as Lupita, unexpectedly passed away from a heart attack the night of Saturday, Dec. 4, her heartbroken family said. Grant Elementary Principal Farnaz Heydari is...
SOCIETY
The Charleston Press

School lunchroom employee forced little girl to eat the waffles she previously threw in the garbage, humiliating her in front of the classmates, lawsuit

School worker was placed on administrative leave after being accused of humiliating and forcing 4th grade student to eat a food the student previously discarded in trash can because she didn’t like it. As soon as the parents learned about the incident, they filed lawsuit against the school worker and the school district.
EDUCATION
