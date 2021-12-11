Long-time east Valley teacher dies of COVID-19, family says

PHOENIX - A beloved West Valley community activist has died of COVID-19 complications, despite being fully vaccinated. 65-year-old Linda Cutright was active in promoting COVID-19 vaccination in her community. She helped organize vaccination events, as well as encouraging others to get the shot. "She did about four of them in...
The chances of a fatal reaction to a COVID-19 vaccination has been estimated at 0.0022 percent.Image via Creative Commons. The family of Diane Spears, an Oxford woman who may represent an extremely rare case of a COVID-19 vaccine fatality, still awaits a response from the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP). The injury claim was submitted five months ago, writers Ken Alltucker for USA Today.
According to the statement, the mother from California said that her 13-year-old son returned home from school with a COVID-19 vaccination card after he accepted the Pfizer Coronavirus vaccine in exchange for pizza. The mother is vaccinated against COVID, but said she did not want her son to receive the shot because he is asthmatic and suffers from allergies, which she fears puts him at greater risk of rare but potentially-serious side effects.
Brian Laundrie’s parents are making moves to take control of his estate only weeks after his remains were found inside Florida’s Carlton Reserve. According to court records obtained by Radar, Chris and Roberta filed a petition in Sarasota County court on December 8. The couple are asking to become administrators of his estate.
Johnnett Kent, 49, was diagnosed with lung cancer during the pandemic. The non-smoker underwent surgery to remove a part of her left lung, chemotherapy and radiation for treatment. Before she had even received the diagnosis, Kent also buried her mother, crashed her car and lost her job due to COVID-19....
A MUM claims her five-year-old son has been BANNED from the school bus because another primary is just 300m closer to their house. Rhys Ellis's home in Powys, Wales, is around eight miles away from both Llanidloes CP School - where he attends - and another school, Rhayader Church in Wales Primary School.
Community members are promoting a GoFundMe fundraiser to support the family of a 10-year-old student at Grant Elementary who recently died. Guadalupe Canchola, also known as Lupita, unexpectedly passed away from a heart attack the night of Saturday, Dec. 4, her heartbroken family said. Grant Elementary Principal Farnaz Heydari is...
School worker was placed on administrative leave after being accused of humiliating and forcing 4th grade student to eat a food the student previously discarded in trash can because she didn’t like it. As soon as the parents learned about the incident, they filed lawsuit against the school worker and the school district.
EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KHON2) — Several residents at Kapilina Beach Homes, located in Iroquois Point, complained of negative reactions after using the water two weeks ago. Two members of the same home had to go to the hospital after breaking out into rashes and having other reactions after showering. On Thursday, December 9, the Hawaii […]
The organisers of a “dystopian” event in which 10 school teachers from South Dakota had participated have apologised for the embarrassment caused to them and their profession.In the “Dash for Cash” event that was held during the Sioux Falls Stampede junior ice hockey game at the Denny Sanford Premier Centre on Saturday, teachers had to crawl on the floor to grab as many dollar bills as they possibly could so they could add to funds needed for renovating their classrooms and schools.The event was severely criticised on social media, with users comparing it to recent Netflix hit Squid Game and the...
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A Seton Catholic Preparatory dance teacher has died after spending several days fighting a COVID-related illness. Vanessa Lopez Delgado, a mother of two daughters, succumbed to the virus this week after doctors intubated her on Thanksgiving Day. Jessica Morel, the teacher's cousin, said Delgado died Thursday...
