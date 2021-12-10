US Inflation Jumps to Highest Point Since 1982

DENVER (CBS4) – The cost of pretty much everything is surging, including food, gas, housing, cars, and clothes. The staggering inflation is hitting Coloradans hard this holiday season, with one energy nonprofit reporting they’ve received over 500 calls for help last week alone, because people can’t afford their heating bill. “Every number is going up, and no one’s getting raises, no one’s getting richer,” said Denise Stepto with Energy Outreach Colorado. “Last week and the week ending December 5, we completed 574 applications for help, and that amount of money that we spent to help people was over $300,000.” (credit: Getty) New government data...

