FWB's Mackenzie named Daily News Athlete of the Week

By Seth Stringer, Northwest Florida Daily News
 3 days ago

FORT WALTON BEACH — Every time Spencer Mackenzie and his 6-foot-3, 235-pound frame take the mat, he's looking to showcase three strengths.

One of those strengths is not his size, the four-sport titan giving up close to 50 pounds in the 285-pound weight class. So his approach becomes more cerebral.

"Speed, endurance and patience are my three goals I try to hit every match," he said. "If I can beat them mentally I can confuse them and tear them down. If I can outlast them I can wear them down. And if I can do both, even better."

Mackenzie did just that this past weekend in the Cam Brown Seminole Classic in Tallahassee.

Not only did he go 5-0 to win the 285-pound division, he snagged the Most Outstanding Wrestler Award in the 10-team field — an honor bestowed by the parents of Cam Brown, a former Florida High wrestler who died cancer in 2017.

"For a guy that gives up 40 to 50 pounds every time he steps on the mat, you get excited to see him win," Fort Walton coach Tobi Marez said. "He closed out the tournament with a throw to a pin for the win."

The Most Outstanding Wrestler trophy will take up real estate on his bedroom book case, but he's not done with the accolades.

Garnering an other-worldly 37,000 votes, Mackenzie beat out Navarre's Rachel Leggett, Niceville's Grant Wheeler and Freeport's Elijah Joseph to become the first wrestler to win the Daily News Athlete of the Week award and with it a T-shirt presented by All Sports Association.

Credit the four-sport work ethic that also has him playing both sides of the ball in football, throwing shot put, javelin and discuss in track and cleaning and benching in weightlifting.

Credit his ability to adjust in a sea of heavier competition.

Credit Marez for getting a football player to wrestle as a freshman.

Credit his teammates, including the state's top-ranked 220-pound wrestler in Cedric Farrow and fellow heavyweight Brandon Chavez Beltran.

"Going against Cedric, steel sharpens steel and iron sharpens iron," Mackenzie said. "And we have another 285 guy (in Brandon) that helps me with the weights."

As for Mackenzie's build, it helps that he's bottom heavy and can channel that power from a lower core to offset the advantage of his heavier opponents.

He'll look for that low center of gravity to produce another tournament sweep this weekend in Alabama at Mountain Brook High School, just another "glorified practice" as Marez likes to call it.

"We go so hard in practice, that we're ready for any test thrown our way," Mackenzie said. "This glorified practice will be an even better test than last week."

As for the end goals, Mackenzie said it starts with building up the résumé for the postseason.

"For every wrestler, it's the same goal to place first at state," he said. "But to do that I need to place first at district and regionals to automatically qualify for state."

Follow sports editor Seth Stringer on twitter at @SethSnwfdn.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: FWB's Mackenzie named Daily News Athlete of the Week

