Nancy Drew Books Puzzle

It’s been more than 90 years since Nancy Drew was introduced to the world, and since then she has become a star in her own right. Over the years, her super-sleuthing has earned her appearances in movies, books, TV shows, and comic books. The latest stop on her journey came in 2019 with The CW series Nancy Drew. Although the series has gotten some mixed reviews, it is currently in its third season and its talented cast deserves all of the credit. While many of the show’s stars were relatively unknown before the series, they all have bright futures ahead of them. Keep reading to learn more about the cast from season three of Nancy Drew.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO