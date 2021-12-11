Collective Noun Animals Tea Towel

Tea is one of the most consumed beverages in the world, and it's been around for a long time. Statista reports that it is the second most popular drink internationally, only behind the ever-necessary water. In fact, the drink is so widespread that The New York Times states that there are more than 3,000 different types of tea in the world in a wide range of flavors, presenting a whole host of options for what to sip on when you're hankering for a hot drink. With all the available variety, everyone can find their perfect cup of tea.

DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO