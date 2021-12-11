Collective Noun Birds Tea Towel

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Turkish towels, also called fouta or peshtemal towels, are a traditional type of towel used in baths, and have been a staple of Hammam culture for hundreds of years. Woven from high-quality Turkish cotton, peshtemal towels absorb as much water as a traditional towel, dry faster, and take up less space. They’re a practical and attractive towel solution for toting around, especially in humid environments where cloth doesn’t dry quickly. A top choice for a Turkish bath towel is this Striped Turkish Peshtemal Towel from TheAnatolian, a high-quality, cute striped towel available in a variety of colors.
