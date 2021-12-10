Beachum Honored to Receive Man of Year Award in Front of Teammates

Arizona Cardinals right tackle Kelvin Beachum was laying on the massage table Monday when he received a text from team owner Michael Bidwill.

It said to call him.

"I thought it was about someone else, something team related," Beachum said Friday.

Bidwill instead congratulated the unsuspecting Beachum on being named the Cardinals' Walter Payton Man of the Year award recipient.

He awarded Beachum with his new hardware in front of his teammates after practice on Thursday.

"They loved it," Beachum said of his teammates' reaction. "My biggest supporter was behind me, Captain (Christian) Kirk, jumping up behind me.

"We have a fun locker room. Guys know what's real and what's not."

Bidwill said he's never seen a player with as many interests as Beachum.

He pointed out the tackle's involvement in food banks and education.

Beachum is a strong advocate for STEAM: science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics. He has hosted drives at schools to provide supplies.

But the "A" is a current focus of his, which will be on display Monday night when he participates in "My Cause My Cleats."

"I'm actually putting the Phoenix Art Museum on my cleats this year," Beachum said. "So excited to be able to support Phoenix Art Museum, supporting something local here in town.

"I think the arts is something that's neglected from time to time, and to be able to talk about the creatives and some of the the people that are providing history; cultural history is something that I wanted to bring awareness to."

Community has been important to Beachum since he was young. His mother would host barbecues and make food for the neighborhood, which made a lasting impression on Beachum.

Bidwill presented Beachum as someone who has made a lasting impact on each community he has played in.

He initially met the veteran lineman at an owner-players social justice working group committee meeting while Beachum was on the New York Jets.

When Beachum was a free agent in 2020, Bidwill was excited to bring him on board due to his character.

"Kelvin has so many different interests, and he and his wife give so much to so many," Bidwill said. "It's just great to be able to award him with something. And I know it meant a lot to him."

Beachum is among the 32 finalists, one from each franchise, to win the league-wide award. The overall winner will be announced during NFL Honors on the Thursday night before Super Bowl LVI.