Books & Literature

Sentence Diagrams of Great Literary Openers

By Writers
nybooks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I really do not know that anything has ever been more exciting than diagramming sentences.” —Gertrude Stein. Whether you wholeheartedly agree with Stein, or are simply nostalgic for the classrooms of a bygone era, these witty and beautifully designed postcards will speak to you....

shop.nybooks.com

romper.com

25 Beautiful Literary Baby Names Inspired By The Classics

People turn to all kinds of things for baby name inspiration. Some stare at their fruit bowl (hello, Apple Martin), some stare at their favorite aircraft (OK, Elon Musk), and some turn to their bookshelves. For these literary-minded folks, I've rounded up 25 literary baby names from classic stories that are guaranteed to make you sound smart and like you read more than just your Instagram feed.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

The Biggest Literary Stories of the Year: 50 to 31

What can we say about 2021, as a whole? It was a little bit better than 2020, if still not the greatest year in recent memory. It brought us many things: Bean Dad, Bernie’s mittens, Amanda Gorman, variants Delta and Omnicron, Taylor’s Version, but don’t forget Adele, Hot Vax Summer, the immediate end of Hot Vax Summer, Kate Winslet’s vape, the boat stuck in the Suez Canal, the return of Bennifer, the return of the ’90s, a free and glorious Britney, open movie theaters, the Friends reunion, an Asian American muppet on Sesame Street, Harry and Meghan on Oprah, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, Simone Biles somehow being even more of a role model, that Star Wars meme, and, you know, THE VACCINE.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
nybooks.com

The World of Sherlock Holmes: 1,000-Piece Puzzle

Don your deer-stalker, grab your pipe, and immerse yourself in the world of Sherlock Holmes in this detailed jigsaw puzzle depicting the London of his day. As you build piece by piece, spot infamous villains, crime-solving clues, memorable characters (including the hound at Baskerville Hall to Moriarity and Dr. Watson), historical figures from the era (Arthur Conan Doyle himself, Queen Victoria, and J. M. Barrie, among others), and of course 221B Baker Street.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
nybooks.com

Edward Gorey Sterling Silver Dancing Cat Earrings

When dangling from your ears, these frolicking cats will be dancing every time you move your head. The design is adapted from one of Edward Gorey’s illustrations for a 1982 edition of T. S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats. Passionate cat lover, author and illustrator Gorey was “a longtime advocate of animal welfare,” according to The Edward Gorey House. [He] left his estate to The Edward Gorey Charitable Trust which he established for the welfare of all living creatures including not only cats, dogs, whales and birds, but also bats, insects and even invertebrates.”
PETS
biltmorebeacon.com

'Breathe' Author Takes Literary Award

Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle is the 66th winner of the Thomas Wolfe Memorial Literary Award for her novel “Even As We Breathe: A Novel.”. The Western North Carolina Historical Association (WNCHA) presented the award to Saunooke Clapsaddle on Dec. 9 during a virtual ceremony. WNCHA has presented the award annually since 1955 for printed works that focus special attention on Western North Carolina.
ASHEVILLE, NC
theface.com

The literary magazine bringing a community of bookworms together

In 2019, when Clem MacLeod launched the inaugural issue of her literary magazine Worms as part of her university final project, she would never have guessed that, only two years later, it’d become a fully-fledged publication and community. Studying fashion journalism at Central Saint Martins, the 26-year-old felt her...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
nybooks.com

Jane Austen Adventures Sterling Silver Cuff

“If adventures will not befall a young lady in her own village, she must seek them abroad.”. A young lady starting college, embarking on a year abroad, moving from town to city, or setting off on any new chapter will identify with Jane Austen’s sentiment from Northanger Abbey. This classic sterling silver cuff is stamped with the quote.
BEAUTY & FASHION
nybooks.com

The Art of Instruction: 100 Postcards of Vintage Educational Charts

Nineteenth and twentieth centuries, these gorgeous illustrations, found on educational charts, inspired students to appreciate the wonders of nature, science, and the world around them. Now they can be appreciated anew in this set of 100 postcards. The text is in French. Divided into four categories—anatomy, botany, zoology, and miscellany—the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BC Heights

Literary Magazines Host Poetry Reading at Local Café

Students bundled in winter clothes packed into the coffee shop Fuel America on Thursday night. Friends and members of Boston College’s student literary journals, The Stylus and The Laughing Medusa, filled up booths in the front of the café for a publication launch and poetry reading event. Baristas...
BOSTON, MA
Ars Technica

Mary, Queen of Scots, sealed her final missive with an intricate spiral letterlock

On the eve of her execution for treason in February 1587, Mary, Queen of Scots, penned a letter to King Henri III of France and secured it with a paper lock that featured an intricate spiral mechanism. So-called "letterlocking" was a common practice to protect private letters from prying eyes, but this spiral lock is particularly ingenious and delicate because it incorporates a built-in self-destruct feature, according to a new paper published in the Electronic British Library Journal.
FRANCE
nybooks.com

The World of Shakespeare: 1,000-Piece Puzzle

Shakespeare’s seventeenth-century world is illustrated in absorbing detail in this puzzle depicting the London of his day. The setting: As A Midsummer Night's Dream is being rehearsed at the Globe, actors wander the streets, along with an expansive cast of extras and local characters who may well have provided the Bard with inspiration. From lovers ascending ladders to tavern brawls and summer fairs, there is something to delight in every detail. The Thames, timbered houses, towers and turrets, and endless intricate features make this puzzle one to work again and again, each time with discoveries anew.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

