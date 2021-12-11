ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gustave Eiffel

FAF Desk Pad

nybooks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManufactured in Paris in a workshop built by Gustave Eiffel, this desk pad has everything one would expect of a product with such an estimable pedigree: a unique vintage...

shop.nybooks.com

nybooks.com

The World of Shakespeare: 1,000-Piece Puzzle

Shakespeare’s seventeenth-century world is illustrated in absorbing detail in this puzzle depicting the London of his day. The setting: As A Midsummer Night's Dream is being rehearsed at the Globe, actors wander the streets, along with an expansive cast of extras and local characters who may well have provided the Bard with inspiration. From lovers ascending ladders to tavern brawls and summer fairs, there is something to delight in every detail. The Thames, timbered houses, towers and turrets, and endless intricate features make this puzzle one to work again and again, each time with discoveries anew.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
nybooks.com

Collective Noun Birds Tea Towel

Flock, gaggle, bevy? We are thrilled to expand our repertoire of collective nouns beyond the commonplace and into the exceptional: a chime of wrens, a bouquet of pheasants, a charm of goldfinches. This imaginative and unique tea towel features 15 wonderfully evocative collective nouns accompanied by illustrations by British artist Jan Morley. Hand screened in four colors and printed on 100% unbleached cotton; finished size approx. 19” x 30”; made in England.
LIFESTYLE
nybooks.com

Vintage Typewriter 750-Piece Shaped Puzzle

This unusual puzzle features an image of an old manual typewriter uniquely die-cut around the shape of the typewriter. A quick online search revealed this is a Remington Portable #2, manufactured from December 1928 through June 1938. (Information courtesy of The Classic Typewriter Page, which elaborates: "No. 2 portables were produced both in basic black and in a number of appealing color combinations; the copywriters had a field day inventing names for them.") Word lovers: from what we can tell, the color combination of the model pictured on the puzzle was called Nyanza and Cellini Green.
Robb Report

Vintage Watch Dealer Harry Fane on London’s Best Tailor, ‘Running’ in Hyde Park and Great Cartier Finds

Over the past four decades, Harry Fane has become the go-to source for vintage Cartier watches and jewelry, which he sells out of his private gallery, Obsidian, in London’s Mayfair. He began his career at Sotheby’s London, LA and New York, before venturing off on his own to sell American art, eventually homing in on smaller collectibles. Looking for a coveted Cartier Crash timepiece? Fane sold the last of 20 to be made in the ultra-rare London series but is known for hunting down equally rare models. Need the delicate mechanism of a Cartier Mystery Clock repaired? His team has...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

3D-Printed Desk Accessories

Pearson Lloyd collaborated with design and 3D-manufacturing studio Batch.Works to create a colorful, shapely range of bFRIENDS 3D-printed desk accessories made from recycled bioplastic waste. The collection includes everything from pen pots and trays to mobile phone stands. Created for office brand Bene, these desk accessories make the most of...
CELL PHONES
finewoodworking.com

Updated Tambour Desk

This desk was based on traditional tambour desks from the Federal period, but Darren updated the design. The two drawer fronts on the lower section are actually a single hinged false front that opens to reveal shelves for audio equipment. Steve Latta’s Federal reproductions were an inspiration. SIPO, CURLY...
INTERIOR DESIGN
nybooks.com

Renaissance Manuscript Silk Chiffon Scarf

The flower motifs on this beautiful scarf are taken from an exquisite Renaissance manuscript. The blossoms cover the central area of the scarf; on each end is a wide border of flowers, buds, leaves, and berries, in saturated shades of blue, pink, and green. In Europe during the Renaissance, the...
APPAREL
thexboxhub.com

EZ Desk Carbon Edition Review

Throughout the history of humanity, the way we have worked has changed. But only over the course of the last couple of decades have we really begun to think about the needs of the working population. For the most part, desk-based workers have been left with a solid tabletop and simple chair, until some whizz of a marketing team realised there was room to push out proper office chairs; something which in turn has evolved into the gaming chair. And we love them for it.
VIDEO GAMES
Gustave Eiffel
nybooks.com

Classic Kaweco Sport Fountain Pen

We first read about this superb writing instrument in the New York Times, in an interview with playwright Jon Robin Baitz, who said of the pen, “I thought it was a perfect little thing….I love its precision, its modesty, its clarity and its minimal fuss. This is the cheaper, more practical version of a Mercedes.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ArchDaily

Desk for Office / nanometer architecture

Text description provided by the architects. A former snack bar that had been vacant for over 20 years was renovated into an office in a commercial building in Sakae, Nagoya's downtown area. The long counter, mirror ball, box seats, and other glittering traces of those days were still there. When...
DESIGN
Robb Report

How Chanel’s Most Iconic Fragrance Inspired an Extravagant New Line of High Jewelry

“I didn’t want this N°5 High Jewelry collection to be just a tribute,” says Patrice Leguéreau, director of Chanel’s Fine Jewelry Creation Studio, of the Parisian maison’s first jewels designed with its iconic fragrance in mind. “I conceived it as an immersive experience,” he says, “a journey into what constitutes the very soul and the secrets of the N°5 perfume.” Pioneering fashion titan, Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel created the fragrance in 1921 to offer an eau de parfum for the modern woman. It was the first of its kind by a couture house. It has remained a staple for women’s beauty...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Activewear, Collabs and Curiosities Fill Soorty’s New NYC Showroom

The pandemic prompted the denim industry to learn how to develop collections virtually, but the insight and connection gained from being close to a key market cannot be beat. That’s what led vertical denim manufacturer Soorty to open a brand-new showroom in the heart of New York City. The Pakistani company celebrated the Flatiron District facility’s opening last week, presenting its latest seasonless collection, as well as a trio of new initiatives with Lenzing, Isko and other industry influencers. Part showroom, part communal space for stakeholders and clients to gather and collaborate, the space houses a “Denim Curiosity” table, a hands-on presentation of...
APPAREL
nybooks.com

Her Language and Mine

This article is part of a regular series of conversations with the Review’s contributors; read past ones here and sign up for our email newsletter to get them delivered to your inbox each week. Nicole Rudick’s book What Is Now Known Was Once Only Imagined: An (Auto)biography of Niki...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
nybooks.com

Story Map of Ireland 500-Piece Puzzle

All Irish literature might well be able to trace its roots back to this map. This delightfully detailed pictorial map of Ireland was part of a series of “story maps” produced by Colortext Publications in the 1930s and 1940s. The Story Map of Ireland (1935) features historical facts about Éire’s major battles, discoveries, and cultural events; basic geographic details, including elevations, bodies of water, bays, counties, and towns; as well as intricate borders and title decorations adapted from the Book of Kells and Book of Mac Durnan illuminated manuscripts. Captions labeling landmarks such as lighthouses, castles, and universities intermingle with bits of whimsy such as a leprechaun and a limerick. Amid the ships of many centuries sailing the surrounding seas are the portraits of “Dublin’s Sons,” “Irish Patriots,” “Erin’s Heroes,” and “Modern Bards.” The Story Map of Ireland is one of many such creatively illustrated maps included in the world’s largest cartographic collection, the Geography and Map Division of the Library of Congress.
WORLD
The Independent

From Armani to Zegna, 22 Milan brands plan live runway shows

Milan menswear previews for fall/winter 2021-22 are returning to a mostly in-person format in January, with Zegna, Giorgio Armani Fendi and Prada among the 22 brands staging live runway shows, Milan’s fashion council announced Monday. The president of the Italian National Fashion Chamber, Carlo Capasa, said the success of the womenswear calendar in September, with more than 40 live runway previews, indicated that “runway shows can be organized safely with social distancing and face masks.”“We need to be very careful. The pandemic is still here,’’ Capasa said at a digital press conference. Italy has seen the number of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

The 67 Best Gifts for Men to Receive This Christmas Season

Click here to read the full article. Looking for the best gift for him this year? Holiday gift shopping can be a daunting task for any person on your list, but when it comes to men, especially men who seem to have everything and want absolutely nothing, even an expert gift giver can find themselves at a loss for ideas. Sometimes, it just requires a little more thought to your gifting approach. While a sentimental, meaningful gift idea is ideal for the man who’s stood by your side for years, something simple yet just as special would be more fitting for...
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

How the ‘Bad Boy’ of Bordeaux Is Shaking Up a 300-Year-Old Winery and Its Historic Chateau

Bordeaux is a beloved wine region, but it has a reputation for being a little staid. For an elite property, incentives for radical change are few. Take Château Ducru-Beaucaillou, the revered second-growth producer in the Saint-Julien appellation. Founded in 1720, Ducru is celebrating 300 years of exceptional winemaking with the recent release of its 2020 vintage, decked out with a special commemorative label, to high demand at $239 a bottle. The château has had a level of longevity that is hard to grasp: When the estate was formed, the French Revolution was still nearly 70 years away. “Ducru has historically...
DRINKS
TechRadar

Best mouse pads 2021

There’s a lot of focus on which is the best mouse to buy – whether that’s a normal everyday rodent, or a gaming mouse – but little thought is generally given to what mouse pad should be paired with the peripheral, if any thought at all. But of course, the surface that you’re mousing on is an important part of the overall experience of using a mouse.
ELECTRONICS
Robb Report

French Grapes, Italian Soil: Why Bordeaux-Style Wines From Bolgheri Are Turning Heads

A certain faction of wine drinkers like to state (often emphatically) they drink only old-world wine. It is widely accepted that they mean bottles from France, Italy and Spain made with native grapes and specified growing and aging requirements. In Italy, this statement refers to Barolo and Brunello, two standouts among many excellent Italian regions. Some of those snobs will not taint their palates with products from Bolgheri, claiming that Italian wine made with French grapes lacks character and provenance. But they’re wrong. For a tiny region, Bolgheri has a surprisingly aristocratic provenance and a unique microclimate that brings out...
DRINKS
Robb Report

Noah and Goat Team Up on a New Limited Collection Inspired by Mountaineering in the ’70s

Goat and Noah have teamed up on an outdoor exploration-inspired range, and for the footwear fan, it includes a stylish Merrell boot. Using the aesthetics of 1970s mountaineering and keeping the “practical demands of life in New York City, Tokyo and beyond” in mind, Goat and Noah have put together the “Mountain Goat” collection. The range features graphic hoodies, corduroy puffers, rugby crewnecks, heavyweight flannels and patterned caps. The looks are executed using primary colors in subdued shades, and feature hand-drawn illustrations to “bring to life the DIY mindset of the collection.” Aside from the mountaineering inspiration, Goat said via statement that the collection with Noah...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

