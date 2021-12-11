ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

STET! A game for language lovers, grammar geeks, and bibliophiles

By Writers
nybooks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf that misplaced apostrophe leapt right off the page, this is the game for you. Based on the New York Times bestseller by Random House’s copy chief Benjamin Dreyer, STET!...

shop.nybooks.com

Comments / 0

Related
nybooks.com

Her Language and Mine

This article is part of a regular series of conversations with the Review’s contributors; read past ones here and sign up for our email newsletter to get them delivered to your inbox each week. Nicole Rudick’s book What Is Now Known Was Once Only Imagined: An (Auto)biography of Niki...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stet#Geeks#Language#Grammar#The New York Times#Random House
nybooks.com

Sentence Diagrams of Great Literary Openers

“I really do not know that anything has ever been more exciting than diagramming sentences.” —Gertrude Stein. Whether you wholeheartedly agree with Stein, or are simply nostalgic for the classrooms of a bygone era, these witty and beautifully designed postcards will speak to you. Each postcard features an opening line from beloved works of adult and children’s fiction–diagrammed according to the old-school Reed-Kellogg system.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
nybooks.com

Classic Kaweco Sport Fountain Pen

We first read about this superb writing instrument in the New York Times, in an interview with playwright Jon Robin Baitz, who said of the pen, “I thought it was a perfect little thing….I love its precision, its modesty, its clarity and its minimal fuss. This is the cheaper, more practical version of a Mercedes.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nybooks.com

World's Greatest Bookstores: 100 Postcards

Open the keepsake box to find 100 postcards that celebrate the pillar of every community–the independent bookstore. The 50 illustrations are based on Bob Eckstein’s illustrations in his New York Times bestseller Footnotes from the World’s Greatest Bookstores. Celebrating beloved bookshops and the people who work in them, the front of each of these postcards features the shop’s facade, and, on the back, its name, dates of operation, and, of course, room for writing. The 50 bookstores include landmark bookshops in major cities as well as many surprises (Traveler Food and Books, Union CT; Fireside Books, Palmer AK; Moravian Book Shop, Bethlehem PA; Literati Bookshop, Goa, India; Martinus, Martin, Slovakia; Ocracoke NC; and many many more. Make your next trip to Taos, New Orleans, Vancouver Island, Buenos Aires, or anywhere in the world a literary pilgrimage with the help of this bookshop “Bucket List”. At the top of ours are The Libreria Acqua Alta in Venice where because of constant flooding the owner has packed the inventory into bathtubs and boats; and Aberfeldy, Scotland's The Watermill Bookshop, housed in a refurbished 19th-century mill, with a design-led homewares shop housed in a neighboring barn.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
nybooks.com

The World of Shakespeare: 1,000-Piece Puzzle

Shakespeare’s seventeenth-century world is illustrated in absorbing detail in this puzzle depicting the London of his day. The setting: As A Midsummer Night's Dream is being rehearsed at the Globe, actors wander the streets, along with an expansive cast of extras and local characters who may well have provided the Bard with inspiration. From lovers ascending ladders to tavern brawls and summer fairs, there is something to delight in every detail. The Thames, timbered houses, towers and turrets, and endless intricate features make this puzzle one to work again and again, each time with discoveries anew.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Card Game
theyoungfolks.com

5 Rivals-to-Lovers Stories to Read After Watching the Hating Game

The long anticipated film adaptation of The Hating Game was released yesterday, and readers rejoiced! This novel has often been praised as a modern classic, a legendary rivals-to-lovers romance. Rivals-to-lovers is a specific type of romance that we don’t see enough of in YA today. Sure, enemies-to-lovers stories are everywhere, but rivals-to-lovers brings a specific type of delicious tension. Our two love interests don’t hate each other for any old reason–no, they are intent on destroying each other, because that is what they need to get what they want.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
nybooks.com

Nancy Drew Books Puzzle

This 1,000-piece puzzle features pictures of 57 of vintage Nancy Drew mystery book covers. Just reading the titles may be enough to make your spine tingle: "The Clue of the Leaning Chimney," "The Secret of the Old Clock," "The Password to Larkspur Lane," "The Mystery of the Whispering Statue," and more. This is the perfect gift for anyone who spent a memorable part of childhood following the exploits of the girl sleuth and her compatriots George, Bess, and Ned; it's also an intriguing way to introduce Nancy Drew to new fans. Also included with the puzzle is a poster of the vintage book covers.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
nybooks.com

The World of Sherlock Holmes: 1,000-Piece Puzzle

Don your deer-stalker, grab your pipe, and immerse yourself in the world of Sherlock Holmes in this detailed jigsaw puzzle depicting the London of his day. As you build piece by piece, spot infamous villains, crime-solving clues, memorable characters (including the hound at Baskerville Hall to Moriarity and Dr. Watson), historical figures from the era (Arthur Conan Doyle himself, Queen Victoria, and J. M. Barrie, among others), and of course 221B Baker Street.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
nybooks.com

What Good Shall I Do This Day?

Benjamin Franklin began each day by asking himself, in the pages of his journal, “What good shall I do this day?” and returned, at the end of the day, to ask himself the “evening question”: “What good have I done to-day?” This handsome faux-leather journal invites modern diarists to contemplate the good they can do in their everyday lives using Benjamin Franklin’s own daily questions, and to think about their lives in the way that Franklin thought about his.
RELIGION
geekculture.co

Geek Review: Monopoly Madness

There are reasons why classics are held near and dear to the hearts of fans, and for the multiplayer economics-themed board game, Monopoly, its 86-year legacy has seen plenty of variations to keep up with modern times. The latest comes via Ubisoft and Engine Software, with Monopoly Madness taking a crazy new direction for the property trading game, for good and the bad.
VIDEO GAMES
nybooks.com

Collective Noun Animals Tea Towel #2

This is the third in what is now a series of the unique and imaginative collective noun tea towels. This newest one features a hum of bumblebees, a paddling of ducks, a piddle of puppies, a pounce of cats, a drift of sheep, and more: 15 wonderfully evocative collective nouns accompanied by illustrations by British artist Jan Morley.
ANIMALS
nybooks.com

Jane Austen Adventures Sterling Silver Cuff

“If adventures will not befall a young lady in her own village, she must seek them abroad.”. A young lady starting college, embarking on a year abroad, moving from town to city, or setting off on any new chapter will identify with Jane Austen’s sentiment from Northanger Abbey. This classic sterling silver cuff is stamped with the quote.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Are Glad One Romance Never Came to Pass

Consider the romance on “Blue Bloods” for a moment. There’s Eddie and Jamie going strong, even though they refuse to open up to each other sometimes. Then there’s the will-they-won’t-they back and forth between Danny and Baez that fans are impatiently waiting for. There’s also Erin and her ongoing thing with her ex-husband Jack. But there’s one romance that fans are thrilled didn’t happen.
TV SERIES
geekculture.co

Geek Preview: The Potential Of Forspoken Hints At Greatness To Come

With The Game Awards 2021 finally over, one of the standout games shown during the gala night was that of Square Enix and Luminous Productions‘ Forspoken. As the studio’s first official gaming project since its inception, there are plenty of eyes looking to see if the studio can live up to its pedigree. Judging from an early in-depth preview of the gameplay that awaits in Forspoken, there is much to get excited about the action role-playing game.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy