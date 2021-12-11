ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lance recognized by coaches for 49ers-Bengals scout team work

NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA CLARA -- Toward the end of every week, the 49ers’ coaches vote on the offensive, defensive and special teams players who had the best practices to help the starters get prepared for the upcoming game. This week, the defensive coaches gave the honor to rookie quarterback Trey...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Trey Lance, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

The Trey Lance package has disappeared from the 49ers’ offense and HC Kyle Shanahan has an explanation for why he’s curtailed the snaps for his first-round quarterback. “It’s more about me to tell you the truth,” Shanahan said via NBC Sports’ Jennifer Lee Chan. “In terms of calling plays, We get into a rhythm of attacking a defense and what fronts they are playing and what coverages. Every play kind of plays off the next play and you get a feel, our players do and I, of what we are going to.”
NFL
Daily Democrat

49ers mailbag: Did Shanahan know what he was doing with Garoppolo and Lance after all?

SANTA CLARA — A three-game win streak has the 49ers’ fans buzzing with playoff hope and never-ending quarterback chatter, so here are the highlights for this week’s mailbag via my Instagram and Twitter huddles:. Did Kyle Shanahan realize that keeping Trey Lance on the sideline (unless it’s garbage time) was...
NFL
NBC Sports

Shanahan explains why 49ers moved away from Lance package

Kyle Shanahan hasn't been subbing Trey Lance into games recently, but that's less about his quarterback’s ability and more about the head coach himself. The No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft did not take a snap in the 49ers' 34-26 win over the Minnesota Vikings at Levi's Stadium. In fact, Lance only has played five snaps since suffering a knee sprain during his only career start in Week 5 vs. the Arizona Cardinals.
NFL
Press Democrat

49ers mailbag: Will we see Trey Lance against Seattle?

Riding a three-game winning streak, the San Francisco 49ers are the hottest team in the NFC. This has led to a great deal of optimism from the fan base, many of whom came up with several interesting questions to ponder for this week’s mailbag. How the 49ers deal with the rash of injuries suffered against Minnesota certainly was a central theme this week.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Russell Wilson
Press Democrat

Steve Young: 49ers are telling us Trey Lance is not ready

Here is what Young told Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area this week on the 49ers Talk podcast about his view of how the 49ers have handled Lance:. “One of the big issues is Trey was supposed to come in and challenge Jimmy, and that has not happened. People ask ‘why is Kyle not playing Trey more. Why does he not have some packages for him?’ Trust me, if Trey could get on the field and produce, I think he’d be on the field producing. Look, all I can do is read what Kyle and John and the team are saying to me. They’re saying to me, ‘Trey is not ready’, and Trey’s not even ready to take some packages, and Trey’s not ready to even, the one game Trey started they ran him out of the huddle 18 times? That’s like Emmitt Smith. People say, ‘develop and take a year’ and next year and that kind of thing. That’s totally fine, I’m fine with that. I didn’t mean to be a late bloomer; I just didn’t get my opportunity in time. Today, they’re telling us Trey’s not ready and that’s not the deal that I thought, that we all thought that they were making when they threw everything in the bank.”
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers WR Deebo Samuel will play vs. Bengals

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, listed as "questionable" on Friday's injury report, will play on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Due to a groin strain, Samuel missed the 49ers' Week 13 contest against the Seattle Seahawks. He did not practice on Wednesday or...
NFL
Yardbarker

49ers 26, Bengals 23: Grades

CINCINNATI -- The 49ers didn't exactly play great during their 26-23 overtime win over the Bengals. They got outgained, and got lucky thanks to two muffed kicks and a taunting penalty. But they were better than Cincinnati, and that's all that matters. And with the game on the line, the 49ers offense marched down the field and delivered a clutch win. And now they're 7-6, with the inside track to a playoff berth.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Bengals#American Football
NBC Sports

Shanahan explains why Lance wasn't used in loss vs. Seahawks

Trey Lance hasn't taken a significant snap since Week 5, but there were a few occasions during the 49ers' 30-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday that seemed like an ideal time for coach Kyle Shanahan to call the rookie's number. The first one that comes...
NFL
NBC Sports

Shanahan encouraged by what he saw in Thomas' first start

After the 49ers' 26-23 win over the Bengals, Kyle Shanahan shared that he believed there were a lot of positives to take from Ambry Thomas’ first NFL start. The head coach’s opinion did not change after watching game film on Monday. “I just liked how he looked out...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Shanahan would be surprised if Ford plays again this season

Dee Ford hasn't played since the 49ers' Week 7 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 24, and it sounds like he won't see the field again this season. Ford's 21-day practice window ends on Wednesday. The 49ers would then have to place him on the 53-man roster or keep him on injured reserve for the rest of the season. Coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday made it sound like the latter most likely will happen.
NFL
NBC Sports

Deebo details funny Shanahan interaction after Aiyuk game-winner

CINCINNATI -- The play wasn't meant to find the end zone, so Kyle Shanahan would only believe Brandon Aiyuk scored to give the 49ers an overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday when the officials told him the game was over. He wouldn't take anyone's word for it. Not...
NFL
NBC Sports

Shanahan explains change in 49ers' two-QB approach with Lance

Entering the season, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was open about using a two-quarterback approach with Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance. He believed it would give San Francisco an advantage by making a defense prepare for two signal-callers with different styles. Lance saw snaps on third down and in the red...
NFL
The Spun

49ers Announce Heartbreaking News Following Sunday’s Win

The San Francisco 49ers announced some truly heartbreaking news following the big win in Cincinnati on Sunday. San Francisco defeated Cincinnati, 26-23, in overtime on Sunday. The 49ers played on Sunday without defensive back Dontae Johnson. The cornerback was ruled out of Sunday’s game for personal reasons. Following the...
NFL
247Sports

Former San Francisco 49ers assistant special teams coach Stan Kwan dead at 54

Former San Francisco 49ers assistant special teams coach Stan Kwan passed away this week. Kwan was with the 49ers from 2017-2020. He was 54-years old. Details of his passing are not known at this time. Prior to working with the 49ers, Kwan worked with the Detroit Lions from 1997-2001 and...
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers hope Trey Lance is benefiting from variety as scout-team QB

Trey Lance hasn’t played a meaningful snap since Oct. 10 and the 49ers’ rookie quarterback’s next game action might not be imminent: Head coach Kyle Shanahan said this week he’s not likely to insert Lance for a few plays as he did early in the season because it disrupts his play-calling rhythm.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy