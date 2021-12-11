Lance recognized by coaches for 49ers-Bengals scout team work

Here is what Young told Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area this week on the 49ers Talk podcast about his view of how the 49ers have handled Lance:. “One of the big issues is Trey was supposed to come in and challenge Jimmy, and that has not happened. People ask ‘why is Kyle not playing Trey more. Why does he not have some packages for him?’ Trust me, if Trey could get on the field and produce, I think he’d be on the field producing. Look, all I can do is read what Kyle and John and the team are saying to me. They’re saying to me, ‘Trey is not ready’, and Trey’s not even ready to take some packages, and Trey’s not ready to even, the one game Trey started they ran him out of the huddle 18 times? That’s like Emmitt Smith. People say, ‘develop and take a year’ and next year and that kind of thing. That’s totally fine, I’m fine with that. I didn’t mean to be a late bloomer; I just didn’t get my opportunity in time. Today, they’re telling us Trey’s not ready and that’s not the deal that I thought, that we all thought that they were making when they threw everything in the bank.”

