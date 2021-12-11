ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

DIA officials seek to increase Great Hall Project funding by more than a billion dollars

By David Mullen
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
The TSA security checkpoint lines at Denver International Airport at 9 a.m. Friday.  By Dennis Huspeni/The Denver Gazette

Denver International Airport officials will ask the Denver City Council subcommittee on Wednesday to extend its current construction contract for its terminal renovation project and increase the budget by more than a billion dollars.

If approved, the additional work would increase the Great Hall Project's budget from just over $770 million to nearly $1.9 billion. Additionally, the added work would prolong construction by four years with an end date of Dec. 31, 2028, according to a Denver City Council Agenda.

Officials say the proposal comes as the airport expects rapid growth in passenger traffic as they anticipate to service 100 million passengers annually by 2031, according to a statement from the airport.

"As we prepare for growth, it is essential that we complete this final phase of the Great Hall Project to enhance security, increase capacity and improve the passenger experience," officials wrote in an email statement to The Denver Gazette. "This project is absolutely critical if DEN is going to remain a top airport and strong economic engine for our state and region, while providing jobs and revenue for our region."

The additional funding would add several amenities to the airport including the expansion of the ticketing area on Level 6, the creation of a new security checkpoint, modernize escalators and add elevators, create a new space to meet travelers arriving on Level 5, the purchase of 34 high capacity security lane equipment.

Work on the Great Hall Project began in 2018 to renovate the airport’s main Jeppesen Terminal, but it was halted in 2019 when the contractor was fired with the project only 25% complete. New contractors were hired last year and each companies contract value would significant increase as:

Officials acknowledge in an email statement that construction is never easy at an airport, but insisted that its for everyone's best interest if the work gets underway sooner rather than later.

"We know there is never a good time for construction but the longer we wait, the more difficult it will be – for our passengers and for our airlines," officials said.

The airport recently touted the completion of phase of the project last month and construction on phase 2 began in July. The biggest change in phase 2 is the addition of a new security checkpoint on the northwest side of Level 6 on the Jeppesen Terminal.

Officials will present their proposal to the council's Business, Arts, Workforce and Aviation Committee on Wednesday afternoon.

Colorado Lifestyle
