TV presenter Kelly Landry discusses her new life living in the Noosa hinterland following her soon-to-be divorce from accountant Anthony Bell

By Jesse Hyland
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Kelly Landry has opened up about her new life and living in the Noosa hinterland with her two daughters as she finalises her divorce from accountant Anthony Bell.

The former TV presenter moved to Noosa in 2017 and tried to rekindle the marriage with Bell before the pair called it quits.

Landry now lives in a stunning 4.3 acre home in Doonan, Queensland and has a new life as a yoga teacher, which she says has brought her health and happiness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lqjwC_0dJuLQ3o00
New beginning for Kelly: TV presenter Kelly Landry speaks about her new life and living in the Noosa hinterland following her soon-to-be divorce from accountant Anthony Bell

'I came to yoga when I was a teenager because of my undiagnosed heart condition, so I’ve always had a yoga practice,' she told The Daily Telegraph.

'Soon after getting here I started studying yoga. I went to an Indian ashram and have been lucky to have some great mentors.'

The Victorian-born former model purchased her new home for $2.5 million in September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E9tRA_0dJuLQ3o00
Finished: Kelly Landry's (left) divorce from Anthony Bell (right) is set to be finalised in the coming weeks. The couple pictured in 2010
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HQf4C_0dJuLQ3o00
Stunning: Landry now lives in a stunning 4.3 acre home in Doonan, Queensland and has a new life as a yoga teacher, which she says has brought her health and happiness

It features four bedrooms, high quality decor, huge open living spaces and an outdoor pool.

The property also has a spacious garage and shed, one of which the former Getaway host plans to turn into a yoga studio.

Landry will be finalising her divorce from Bell in the coming weeks.

The former TV presenter, who had tied the knot with Bell in 2011, told The Daily Telegraph that the couple have 'been separated for a while now' and 'work better as friends' than spouses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08k3TD_0dJuLQ3o00
Inclusions: The property features four bedrooms, high quality decor, huge open living spaces and an outdoor pool
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49t5hB_0dJuLQ3o00
Price: The Victorian-born former model purchased her new home for $2.5 million in September

Anthony and Kelly were believed to be working on their marriage after their bitter public break-up led to a court hearing in May 2017.

The pair first met in 2011 through a mutual friend and married less than a year later in Queenstown, New Zealand.

The couple share two daughters, Charlize, 10, and Thea, 7.

Landry is now working as a yoga teacher, having not appeared on TV screens since 2011.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N2MZ7_0dJuLQ3o00
Happier times: The former TV presenter and the celebrity accountant, who tied the knot in 2011, spent the last four years attempting to reconcile in Noosa

