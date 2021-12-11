LaVar Ball says LaMelo 'never' asks Hornets owner Michael Jordan for advice: 'What's he gonna tell him?'

Ball (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Mavericks. Among the five Charlotte players who entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols earlier this month, only Terry Rozier has since been cleared to play Monday, but both Mason Plumlee and Jalen McDaniels completed their quarantines and could be ready to suit up Wednesday in San Antonio once they regain conditioning. According to Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer, Ball and Ish Smith may also clear protocols in the next 24 hours, but at the very least, the two point guards along with Plumlee and McDaniels won't make the trip to Dallas, which marks the start of a six-game road trip for Charlotte. Ball will theoretically have a shot at rejoining the Hornets for Wednesday's game, but unless he's cleared to resume practicing Tuesday, his absence will most likely extend into the weekend. Monday will mark the fifth consecutive missed game for Ball.

NBA ・ 14 HOURS AGO