ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LaVar Ball says LaMelo 'never' asks Hornets owner Michael Jordan for advice: 'What's he gonna tell him?'

By Colin Ward-Henninger
CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that LaMelo Ball and Lonzo Ball are off to promising NBA careers, we can take a much more jovial approach toward the bombastic proclamations of their outspoken father, LaVar Ball. While Lonzo has established himself as an integral part of one of the Eastern Conference's best teams with...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 5

Related
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To What LaVar Ball Said About Michael Jordan

LaVar Ball has never been one to shy away from making a jaw-dropping comment. That’s why the NBA world wasn’t surprised by his latest comments about Michael Jordan. When asked how often his son, LaMelo, seeks out advice from the six-time NBA champion, LaVar had an absurd response.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lavar Ball
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Dell Curry
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Lamelo Ball
Person
James Borrego
CBS Sports

Hornets' LaMelo Ball: Remains out Monday

Ball (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Mavericks. Among the five Charlotte players who entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols earlier this month, only Terry Rozier has since been cleared to play Monday, but both Mason Plumlee and Jalen McDaniels completed their quarantines and could be ready to suit up Wednesday in San Antonio once they regain conditioning. According to Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer, Ball and Ish Smith may also clear protocols in the next 24 hours, but at the very least, the two point guards along with Plumlee and McDaniels won't make the trip to Dallas, which marks the start of a six-game road trip for Charlotte. Ball will theoretically have a shot at rejoining the Hornets for Wednesday's game, but unless he's cleared to resume practicing Tuesday, his absence will most likely extend into the weekend. Monday will mark the fifth consecutive missed game for Ball.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Lakers eyeing disgruntled star on trade block

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to hover around the .500 mark as they go through the growing pains of building team chemistry. But could a midseason acquisition be exactly what they need?. The Lakers are reportedly in the mix for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, who has making headlines of...
NBA
Sporting News

Highest selling items from auction of Bill Russell's memorabilia nets more than $5.3 million

A weeklong auction of memorabilia from 11-time NBA champion Bill Russell's collection culminated Friday in a live event at TD Garden in Boston. The two-time Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee put up 429 lots for bid in all, including two of his NBA championship rings — the first and last — and the Celtics jersey he wore for his final NBA game.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eastern Conference#The Chicago Bulls#The Charlotte Hornets#Instagram#Mj
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Isaiah Thomas News

Two-time NBA All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas is reportedly on the comeback trail. Thomas, 32, has not played in the NBA this season, but he remains very interested in making a return to the league. The former Boston Celtics star, whose career hasn’t been the same since his injury in...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Bill Russell cashes in on epic Celtics memorabilia

Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell enjoyed one of the most illustrious careers in the history of the NBA. Russell won 11 NBA championships, among other accolades. A storied career like that produced plenty of prized Celtics possessions, for which Russell just cashed in on at a recent TD Garden auction.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy