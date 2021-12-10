ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita Parish, LA

Ouachita Christian has lowest scoring output of season in LHSAA football championship game loss

By Emely Hernandez, Monroe News-Star
 3 days ago
NEW ORLEANS — Thomas Culp was Ouachita Christian's Most Outstanding Player in the LHSAA football Division IV championship game on Friday at Caesars Superdome.

But tears filled his eyes and he had a difficult time smiling as he accepted the award following the Eagles' 38-14 loss to Southern Lab.

Ouachita Christian (13-1) won the state championship in 2019 and was playing for its seventh title overall. But the Eagles lost for the second year in a row in the championship game.

"I knew with Tristan being out that I was going to have more targets and I was going to have to step up," said Culp, a senior.

Tristan Wiley, a senior wide receiver, suffered an ankle injury against Calvary Baptist on Nov. 26. He had 1,419 yards receiving for 22 touchdowns on the season but was not able to return.

Culp had seven receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown and added nine tackles.

But the Kittens' defense was firing on all cylinders, holding Ouachita Christian to its lowest score of the season.

"We felt like they did have a strong defense and they obviously proved that today," Ouachita Christian coach Steven Fitzhugh said.

Ouachita Christian's defense was aware of the challenge it would face with a quarterback like Southern Lab's Angelo Izzard. Despite being sacked four times, he threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns.

Eagles quarterback Landon Graves threw for 175 yards and one touchdown.

