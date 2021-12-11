ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

No. 2 NC State rolls over Pitt 89-54 in ACC opener

By JOHN PERROTTO
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zWmgZ_0dJuLDpb00
1 of 5

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Raina Perez and Camille Hobby scored 15 points each to lead No. 2 North Carolina State over Pittsburgh 89-54 Friday night in the ACC opener for both teams.

Perez made three 3-pointers, and the Wolfpack shot 47% from beyond the arc, going 15 of 33 and coming up one short of the school record for makes. Hobby scored all of her points in 12 minutes.

NC State (9-1) has won nine straight since opening the season with a loss to top-ranked South Carolina.

“I was pleased with the way we came out and started the game,” NC State coach Wes Moore said. “I thoughts we came out focused. You never know. We were playing our first ACC teams against a team that’s great on the boards. I was worried we might get in foul trouble, but we did a good job of hitting the boards without fouling. I’m proud of what we were able to do tonight.”

Diamond Johnson scored 10 points for the Wolfpack. Elissa Cunane finished with nine points and 12 rebounds as NC State held a 51-37 advantage on the boards.

Jayla Everett scored 13 points and Destiny Strother added 10 for Pitt (8-3), which had its three-game winning streak end. The Panthers shot just 31%.

“North Carolina State showed why it is the No. 2 team in the country,” Pitt coach Lance White said. “They’re very good and they’re at where we want to be. We’ve got a lot of work to do to get to that level.”

“We’ll go and grow from this game,” Panthers forward Amber Brown said.

NC State took control early, scoring the first five points and widening its lead to 22-10 by the end of the first quarter. Perez finished the period by banking in a 3-pointer from just beyond midcourt.

The Wolfpack scored the first eight points of the second quarter to make it 30-10 and cruised to a 42-23 halftime advantage.

Perez scored 13 points in the first half, including making 3 of 6 shots from deep. North Carolina State shot 56% from beyond the arc in the first two quarters, making 10 of 18 attempts.

Everett had 11 first-half points.

The onslaught continued in the third quarter, when NC State outscored Pitt 24-10 to stretch the lead to 66-33.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina State: The Wolfpack’s average margin of victory during their winning streak is 28.4 points. No. 10 Indiana is the only team to stay within single digits in that span, losing 66-58.

Pittsburgh: The Panthers have made significant progress after going 21-60 in White’s first three seasons as coach. However, Pitt is 0-2 against power conference opponents this season. Its other loss was to Texas A&M.

North Carolina State: Hosts Saint Mary’s on Sunday

Pittsburgh: Visits No. 22 Notre Dame on Dec. 19

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indiana, PA
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Basketball
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
State
Indiana State
Pittsburgh, PA
College Basketball
State
North Carolina State
Local
Pennsylvania College Basketball
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
The Associated Press

Ga Southern women beat Carver by 118, 2nd-largest DI margin

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Southern beat Carver College 133-15 on Monday, the second-largest margin of victory in women’s Division I history. The margin of 118 points trails the record of 129 set by Savannah State when it beat Wesleyan (Georgia) 155-26 on Nov. 6, 2018. The women’s record for a game involving two Division I teams is 108 points, set by Baylor when it beat Winthrop 140-32 on Dec. 15, 2016.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Injury leaves Wisconsin’s Wilder unavailable for bowl game

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin won’t have safety Collin Wilder for its Las Vegas Bowl matchup with Arizona State. Wilder said in a video posted by the Wisconsin football team’s Twitter account that he’d suffered a “very serious injury” that would prevent him from playing in the bowl game. The video didn’t specify the nature of Wilder’s injury.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Cardinals stumble at home again in 30-23 loss to Rams

Maybe the Arizona Cardinals should have stayed on the road. Home cooking doesn’t seem to sit well with them. Undefeated on the road, the Cardinals returned home the first time in a month and fell flat again Monday night, losing 30-23 to the Los Angeles Rams to tighten the NFC West race.
NFL
The Associated Press

Rams LB Hollins, Cards OL Pugh active for Monday’s game

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Justin Pugh and Los Angeles linebacker Justin Hollins are active for Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Pugh has missed the past three games with a calf injury after starting the first nine at left guard this season....
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Moore
The Associated Press

Jets’ Wilson making better decisions, but focus now on eyes

NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Wilson bounced a few passes, sailed a few others over receivers’ heads — and his eyes were all over the place. The New York Jets rookie quarterback followed up perhaps his best performance in the pros with one of his worst. He wasn’t helped by a handful of drops, either. But taking a step back this late in the season is a troubling development.
NFL
The Associated Press

Curry falls short of record, but leads Warriors past Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry came up just short of Ray Allen’s 3-point record Monday night. He still walked away with a win — and a smile. The 33-year-old sharp-shooting guard made five 3s, scored 26 points and rallied the Golden State Warriors to a 102-100 victory over the Indiana Pacers.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Pitt 89 54#Acc#Ap#Panthers
The Associated Press

Steelers LB Devin Bush still optimistic despite bumpy patch

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Devin Bush isn’t about to point the finger. Not at any of his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates. And certainly not at himself. The way the third-year linebacker figures it, he’s hardly the only one struggling during Pittsburgh’s month-long funk that’s dropped them to last in the chaotic AFC North.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

682K+
Followers
361K+
Post
311M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy