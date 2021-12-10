ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker County, OR

Shorthanded Bulldogs breeze past Homedale

By JAYSON JACOBY jjacoby@bakercityherald.com
Baker City Herald
Baker City Herald
 4 days ago

The Baker girls basketball team wasn’t deterred by its depleted roster, and the Bulldogs handled Homedale 46-30 on Thursday, Dec. 9 at Homedale.

Junior Makenzie Flanagan wasn’t able to play after being injured late in Baker’s 48-47 loss at Pendleton on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

And junior guard Sydnee Pierce had only one practice before returning from an injury, Baker coach Buell Gonzales Jr. said.

With fewer players available, Gonzales said he didn’t call for as much aggressive full-court defense as he normally would — a strategy that can yield turnovers and easy baskets but also is physically demanding.

Baker used its pressing defense to good effect in a 66-36 win over Homedale on the Bulldogs’ home court Dec. 2.

On Thursday at Homedale, Baker maintained a modest lead most of the game, leading 11-8 after the first quarter and 26-14 at halftime.

Junior Jozie Ramos, who led all scorers with 19 points, had 11 in the first half.

“Jozie again played really well,” Gonzales said. “She’s a tough match up for anybody we play.”

Gonzales said fellow junior Rylee Elms also had another strong game on both ends of the court, scoring eight points — including five of seven from the free throw line — and playing good defense.

Junior guard Taylor Gyllenberg also had a strong outing with nine points.

Baker dominated the third quarter, 10-3, to push its lead to 36-17 entering the final period.

“We opened it up a little in the second half,” Gonzales said.

Junior Skylar Roy added four points, and fellow juniors Brooklyn Jaca and Macey Moore had a basket each.

Baker, which improved to 2-1 on the season, is in Western Oregon this weekend for a pair of games.

The Bulldogs played Estacada on Friday, and will take on Molalla Saturday.

Assistant coaches Jason Ramos and Amy Younger will guide the team this weekend, as Gonzales will be attending a funeral.

The Baker JV team routed Homedale 50-12 on Thursday.

