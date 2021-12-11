Worker dies after being trapped in machinery in Kane County

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) — A 61-year-old worker died after becoming trapped in machinery at a suburban Chicago steel polishing factory, authorities said Friday.

Raymondo Escobar’s cause of death was due to “asphyxia due to machinery mishap,” Kane County Coroner Rob Russell said.

Geneva Fire Department officials said they were called to Bar Technologies just after 7 p.m. Thursday, but the Montgomery man already had been removed from the machinery by co-workers.

Escobar was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:20 p.m.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death, fire officials said.