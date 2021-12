As part of her $5.7 billion budget for the state of South Dakota, Gov. Kristi Noem proposed Tuesday to build a $28 million Community Work Center for Women in Rapid City. The governor gave her remarks during a joint session of the South Dakota Legislature to introduce her fiscal year 2023 state budget. Noem's budget proposal will face scrutiny and changes during the 2022 legislative session. By state law, the governor is required to present an executive budget, but it is the job of the House of Representatives and Senate to iron out the details.

