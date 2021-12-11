8th Street Coffee House celebrates Grand Opening in new location

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — It was a big day for folks over at 8th Street Coffee House as they held its grand opening Friday.

Owner Jen Amador has been tirelessly working around the clock making her transition from her original location down to Chelsea Plaza.

Amador said she never planned to relocate, but when the opportunity to move into the new building came up, she just couldn’t pass it up.

The new location has several spacious private rooms that are available to the public, along with a new convenient drive-thru.

