Rise & Shine! Your Newport County guide for Dec. 11-12

Rise & Shine! I’m Scott Barrett, digital editor for The Daily News, and today is Dec. 11, the 345th day of the year — 20 days remain in 2021. On this day in 1978, a half a dozen masked robbers raided the Lufthansa Airlines cargo building at JFK Airport in New York, making off with more than $6 million in cash and jewelry. It is considered one of the greatest heists in U.S. history.

Here & Now

• Two boats, including a powered superyacht, caught fire at the Hinckley Yachts boatyard in Portsmouth on Friday morning. When I first caught wind of the situation — all of those sirens passing by the neighborhood tipped me off — I immediately grabbed my camera and made the short drive from my house.

From what I could tell, I was the first media member on the scene, followed shortly afterward by Jim McGaw, who does a great job with the Portsmouth Times. We were able to connect with a police official to get some details about what happened.

As I headed home to post a story, photos and video online, Daily News reporter Sean Flynn was on his way there to see if he could grab other officials or witnesses. He found Ray Perry, the town’s emergency management director, who said the fire likely started from workers using flammable resin while repairing the hull of a boat.

Sean also learned the state Department of Environmental Management was on the scene because of concerns over air quality. The amount of smoke coming from the boatyard was unreal.

I got an email from the Portsmouth School Department saying students at nearby Melville Elementary School — where my daughter is a student — was having indoor recess because of smoke in the air and that nobody was in danger. All of this was added to our story throughout the day.

While the blaze has been extinguished, our work is hardly done. We'll continue to ask questions and learn more about the cause and damage.

These days, it’s easy for media outlets to simply regurgitate social media posts and call that "journalism" without doing any actual reporting, but The Daily News prides itself on providing the most in-depth story possible for the benefit of its subscribers. Friday was a great example of that.

• Popular Broadway restaurant Salvation Cafe announced Friday it is closing in the coming weeks after nearly 30 years in business. Reporter Savana Dunning is reaching out to owner Sue Lamond for a story, and there's little doubt it'll be mentioned in next week's Spare Change column (Jim Gillis loves that place).

My Salvation Cafe story? I was set up on a blind date for the Valentine's Day issue of the Newport Mercury in 2006, and Salvation was where we ate after ice skating at the old Newport Yachting Center (RIP). We each wrote about the experience for the magazine, accompanied by photos from former Daily News photographer Jacqueline Marque.

Thinking back, I can't recall my date's name, but she was extremely nice. For whatever reason, it didn't work out and we never saw each other again. I met my now wife a year later. Circling back, the meal at Salvation was delicious.

• Need plans this weekend? Here's a look at some of the holiday happenings:

The Portsmouth Police Department is hosting a gift drive from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Clements' Marketplace. Learn more here. The Tiverton Police Department is hosting a similar event Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tom's Market. Learn more here.

Bike Newport is hosting its bike giveaway and annual Mingle & Jingle get-together on Sunday at the Big Blue Bike Barn. Learn more here.

Santa Claus will be a busy guy this weekend. He'll be appearing at Belcourt Castle, the Wayfinder Hotel, Longplex in Tiverton, Keller Williams Realty in Middletown, the Martin Recreation Center in Newport and Wilbur's General Store in Little Compton.

The Newport String Quartet will present its Winter Concert on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Newport Art Museum. Learn more here.

If you've caught up on all of your shopping, take a Holiday Lantern Tour hosted by the Newport Historical Society. Learn more here.

It's a hoods-up weekend at the Newport Car Museum in Portsmouth. Learn more here.

The VFW Post 5390 in Portsmouth will screen "It's a Wonderful Life!" Admission is free to the family-friendly event and beer, wine and snacks will be available for purchase. Learn more here.

• Whatever you end up doing, have a safe and happy weekend!

Got a news tip, story idea or just want to drop me a line? Don't be a stranger. Send an email to sbarrett@newportri.com.

