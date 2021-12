Twenty-nine deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland have been recorded in the latest weekly update.The figure represents a drop in the weekly toll, down from 40 in the previous week, according to data compiled by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).The latest deaths, which happened in the week ending December 3, take the total number of coronavirus-linked fatalities recorded by Nisra to 3,913.The Nisra figure is drawn from different data sources and is always higher than the Department of Health’s total as it provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19.On December 3, the department had...

