Bipartisan call from Arizona leaders for help at the border
Governor Doug Ducey and Senator Mark Kelly...www.12news.com
Governor Doug Ducey and Senator Mark Kelly...www.12news.com
Maybe Congress should work together and fix the broken immigration problem. Last time Obama wanted to fix the immigration problem he got no help from Republicans.
The Federal Government will ignore this plea. The Federal Government is being run by Democratic Socialists whose ideology is against the law and constitution.
Comments / 10