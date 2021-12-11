ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bipartisan call from Arizona leaders for help at the border

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Doug Ducey and Senator Mark Kelly...

3d ago

Maybe Congress should work together and fix the broken immigration problem. Last time Obama wanted to fix the immigration problem he got no help from Republicans.

Guest
3d ago

The Federal Government will ignore this plea. The Federal Government is being run by Democratic Socialists whose ideology is against the law and constitution.

Fox News

Arizona’s Ducey calls on Biden to act after migrants rush border: ‘Mr. President, do something – do anything’

Arizona’s Republican governor said Tuesday he plans to deploy the state’s National Guard personnel and strategize with Border Patrol officials after thousands of migrants rushed the state’s border with Mexico in recent days, according to reports. Gov. Doug Ducey traveled to Yuma, saying the state’s border crisis has been "escalating"...
Talonya Adams calls for Katie Hobbs to resign from office, drop out of governor race

PHOENIX — Talonya Adams called for Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to resign from office and drop out of the state's governor race at a press conference on Thursday. Adams, who won a multimillion-dollar jury award for racial and sex discrimination by the Arizona State Senate that she blamed Hobbs for, held a press conference responding to an apology Hobbs tweeted on Wednesday.
Tennessee Sending More Help to the Texas-Mexico Border

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott thanked Tennessee Governor Bill Lee this week following Lee’s announcement that the Tennessee Guard will deploy an additional 50 members to the Texas-Mexico border early next year. “An open border has far-reaching consequences that are fueling a drug crisis impacting both...
Former president with a lot to hide says he has 'nothing to hide'

As the congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 attack intensifies, Donald Trump is pitching some new talking points, which he took to Fox News on Friday night. Host Laura Ingraham asked the former president about his expectations regarding his Supreme Court appointees and his claims of executive privilege. The Republican eventually got around to saying:
Alaska Senate candidate challenging Murkowski says she will not support McConnell as GOP leader

Kelly Tshibaka, a Republican challenging Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), says she will not support Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) as GOP leader, the second Senate hopeful to oppose McConnell as other Republicans publicly attack him to further align themselves with former president Donald Trump. Tshibaka, whom Trump endorsed last...
