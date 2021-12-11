ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mamoru Hosoda's Belle Releases English Dub Trailer and Cast

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next major film in Mamoru Hosoda's works, Belle, has released the trailer and cast for its English dub release! Prominent director Mamoru Hosoda and Studio Chizu celebrated their tenth anniversary with the release of a brand new film earlier this year in Japan, and while the film has been enjoying...

comicbook.com

Person
Julie Nathanson
Person
Stephanie Sheh
Person
Kyle Mccarley
Person
Mamoru Hosoda
