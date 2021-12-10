ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A house fire in Green Bay displaces an adult, two children and causes $20,000 in damages

By Kelli Arseneau, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 3 days ago
GREEN BAY – An adult and two children are displaced after a house fire Friday.

Shortly after 4 p.m., the Green Bay Metro Fire Department went to a single-family home on the 1300 block of Cherry Street, according to a news release from the fire department.

Firefighters found smoke and flames at the rear of the house, coming from the kitchen, the news release said.

The flames extended to the attic above the kitchen, the department said. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire in both the kitchen and the attic within 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported. The house sustained an estimated $20,000 in damages, the department said.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department urged people to never leave food unattended while cooking and to always have a fire extinguisher available.

The Green Bay Police Department, Wisconsin Public Service and the Red Cross assisted the fire department on scene.

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.

