Some metro Detroit post offices offering Sunday hours for holiday shipping

The US Postal Service says a number of local post offices will have Sunday hours to help get your cards and packages to their destinations on time.

Because December 13 to 18 is projected to be the busiest period of the holiday season, the following post offices will be open on Sunday, December 12 and Sunday, December 19:

Algonac, 801 St Clair River Rd, 10am-1pm

Ann Arbor MPO, 2075 W. Stadium Ave, 10am-1pm

Canton, 480 N. Canton Center, 10am-1pm

Clarkston, 5799 S Main, 10am-1pm

Dearborn MPO, 3800 Greenfield Rd, 10am-1pm

Detroit Main -GWY, 1401 W Fort St, 12 noon-7pm

Detroit -Redford, 12245 Beech Daly, 12 noon-6pm

Farmington, 32455 W 12 Mile Rd, 10am-1pm

Hamtramck, 2933 Caniff, 10am – 1pm

St. Clair Shores, 23125 Greater Mack, 10am-1pm

Troy, 2844 Livernois, 10am-1pm

Warren, 28401 Mound Rd, 9am-3pm

The post office also lists the following dates as the deadlines to have your mail to its recipients by December 25: