Some metro Detroit post offices offering Sunday hours for holiday shipping
The US Postal Service says a number of local post offices will have Sunday hours to help get your cards and packages to their destinations on time.
Because December 13 to 18 is projected to be the busiest period of the holiday season, the following post offices will be open on Sunday, December 12 and Sunday, December 19:
- Algonac, 801 St Clair River Rd, 10am-1pm
- Ann Arbor MPO, 2075 W. Stadium Ave, 10am-1pm
- Canton, 480 N. Canton Center, 10am-1pm
- Clarkston, 5799 S Main, 10am-1pm
- Dearborn MPO, 3800 Greenfield Rd, 10am-1pm
- Detroit Main -GWY, 1401 W Fort St, 12 noon-7pm
- Detroit -Redford, 12245 Beech Daly, 12 noon-6pm
- Farmington, 32455 W 12 Mile Rd, 10am-1pm
- Hamtramck, 2933 Caniff, 10am – 1pm
- St. Clair Shores, 23125 Greater Mack, 10am-1pm
- Troy, 2844 Livernois, 10am-1pm
- Warren, 28401 Mound Rd, 9am-3pm
The post office also lists the following dates as the deadlines to have your mail to its recipients by December 25:
- Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground service
- Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)
- Dec. 17 — First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
- Dec. 18 — Priority Mail service
- Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express service
Comments / 0